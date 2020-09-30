Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump family terrified Brad Parscale will flip on them and expose their racket to save himself: report

Published

4 mins ago

on

White House senior advisor Jared Kushner and Donald Trump reelection campaign manager Brad Parscale, via Twitter.

On Wednesday, Vanity Fair reported that members of President Donald Trump’s family are worried that the president’s former campaign manager Brad Parscale will flip on them, and help the authorities pursue a campaign finance investigation into them, to save his own skin.

This week, Parscale — who was shunted into a lesser position following campaign rally missteps and reporting on his lavish spending from his campaign salary — was taken into custody in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, and hospitalized after an incident in which he allegedly struck his wife and threatened to kill himself.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Parscale’s public meltdown happened while he is reportedly under investigation for stealing from the Trump campaign and the RNC,” reported Gabriel Sherman. “According to the source close to the campaign, the Trump family is worried that Parscale could turn on them and cooperate with law enforcement about possible campaign finance violations. ‘The family is worried Brad will start talking,’ the source said.”

Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh has denied this reporting, saying, “It’s utterly false. There is no investigation, no audit, and there never was.”

Nonetheless, the campaign is quickly moving to distance itself from Parscale. He has apparently been removed from the campaign’s website as of Wednesday.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump family terrified Brad Parscale will flip on them and expose their racket to save himself: report

Published

3 mins ago

on

September 30, 2020

By

On Wednesday, Vanity Fair reported that members of President Donald Trump's family are worried that the president's former campaign manager Brad Parscale will flip on them, and help the authorities pursue a campaign finance investigation into them, to save his own skin.

This week, Parscale — who was shunted into a lesser position following campaign rally missteps and reporting on his lavish spending from his campaign salary — was taken into custody in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, and hospitalized after an incident in which he allegedly struck his wife and threatened to kill himself.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Trump is still trying to prove his worth to his daddy’: ‘Art of the Deal’ co-author

Published

31 mins ago

on

September 30, 2020

By

Art of the Deal co-author Tony Schwartz appeared on an MSNBC panel with Michael Cohen and Anthony Scaramucci to discuss what they understand about President Donald Trump and his psychology.

Schwartz, who said that the only reason he wrote the book was for money, explained that the people that are endeared to Trump are primarily those who never felt good enough as young boys.

"First, it is mostly men," said Schwartz. "Women are overwhelmingly against Trump. There is a disease that especially afflicts men and, most of all, men who grow up with a feeling of not being good enough. The disease of trying to win from the outside world through money and power and fame the love and recognition that was missing for them when they grew up in their own families. It is the heart of why Trump does what he does. He's still trying to prove his worth to his daddy. It is the story I tell about myself in Dealing with the Devil. I suspect it's true. I don't know. I suspect it is true for Michael and Anthony."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Ex-Homeland Security official describes how Trump suppressed efforts to fight white supremacist terrorism

Published

39 mins ago

on

September 30, 2020

By

On CNN Wednesday, former Trump administration national security staffer Miles Taylor outlined how the president's soft spot for white supremacy — put on full display at the previous night's presidential debate — carried over into federal policy.

"You previously told me President Trump didn't prioritize white supremacist violence or domestic threats in general," said anchor Wolf Blitzer. "How did that become clear in your meetings with him and your work deep inside the Trump administration?"

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE