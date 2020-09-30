Trump family terrified Brad Parscale will flip on them and expose their racket to save himself: report

On Wednesday, Vanity Fair reported that members of President Donald Trump’s family are worried that the president’s former campaign manager Brad Parscale will flip on them, and help the authorities pursue a campaign finance investigation into them, to save his own skin.

This week, Parscale — who was shunted into a lesser position following campaign rally missteps and reporting on his lavish spending from his campaign salary — was taken into custody in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, and hospitalized after an incident in which he allegedly struck his wife and threatened to kill himself.

“Parscale’s public meltdown happened while he is reportedly under investigation for stealing from the Trump campaign and the RNC,” reported Gabriel Sherman. “According to the source close to the campaign, the Trump family is worried that Parscale could turn on them and cooperate with law enforcement about possible campaign finance violations. ‘The family is worried Brad will start talking,’ the source said.”

Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh has denied this reporting, saying, “It’s utterly false. There is no investigation, no audit, and there never was.”

Nonetheless, the campaign is quickly moving to distance itself from Parscale. He has apparently been removed from the campaign’s website as of Wednesday.