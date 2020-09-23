Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Bye Kaleigh’: Critics mock press secretary after devastating supercut exposes McEnany’s incessant lies

Published

1 min ago

on

- Commentary
Kayleigh McEnany- Fox New screenshot

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany is trending on Twitter as her lies to defend President Donald Trump are coming back to haunt her.

The latest Twitter trend began with a newly released video ad, titled “Bye Kayleigh.” In it, the Progressive political group MeidasTouch offered a timeline of McEnany’s most outlandish lies in defense of Trump.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement, the Progressive PAC slammed McEnany, comparing her to “Baghdad Bob,” whose real name is Mohammed Saeed al-Sahhaf. “Baghdad Bob” served as an Iraqi propaganda minister under former Iraq President and dictator Saddam Hussein.

The clip began with McEnany’s infamous February 25 remarks when she claimed the United States would “not see diseases like the coronavirus come here” because of Trump’s pandemic response. That remark was followed by highlights of Trump’s biggest lies about coronavirus. The video ad concluded with McEnany’s infamous lie when she insisted she would never lie to the American public.

The video ad resonated with so many Twitter users, its title began trending. In less than 24 hours, the video surpassed one million viewers. As they retweeted the video, many Twitter users shared their reactions as they blasted McEnany for defending and enabling the White House’s lies.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A clip highlighting McEnany’s previous disapproval of Trump is also circulating again.

ADVERTISEMENT

The hashtag comes as McEnany fields criticism for her baseless defense of Trump’s latest coronavirus remarks. When Trump traveled to Ohio on Monday for yet another campaign rally, he opted to go for his usual pandemic tactic instead of honoring the 200,000 Americans who have died from the virus.

Downplaying the pandemic yet again, Trump claimed COVID-19 “affects virtually nobody.” During the White House press briefing on Monday, CNN’s Jim Acosta confronted McEnany about the president’s claims. In true Kayleigh McEnany fashion, she took the gaslighting approach as she insisted Acosta and the American public misunderstood Trump’s remarks and took his words out of context although she even admitted, herself, that the president said exactly what he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite clear evidence of Trump’s lies, McEnany insisted the president “is telling people the truth.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Proud Boy’ firefighter in Florida faces investigation for ‘appalling’ messages – including threats to curb stomp protesters

Published

23 mins ago

on

September 23, 2020

By

A Fire Rescue Department Lieutenant from Jacksonville, Florida, is under investigation for social media posts, one which shows Aunt Jemima and the Confederate flag, Action News Jax reports.

“It’s very appalling,” Isaiah Rumlin, the president of the Jacksonville chapter of the NAACP, said.

The posts were made by Anthony Treadwell, a 17-year veteran of the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department. The posts are the latest in what has been a history racial incidents emanating from the JFRD, which has faced at least three lawsuits related to racial discrimination in past.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Illinois Republican caught on tape making racist and homophobic comments about opponent

Published

34 mins ago

on

September 23, 2020

By

According to WLS News, Illinois Republican state Rep. Amy Grant, who represents a district in suburban DuPage County, made a series of racist and homophobic remarks about her Black, gay opponent, Ken Mejia-Beal, on a recorded conversation with a Republican donor.

"He's just another one of those Cook County people. That's all you're going to vote for is the Cook County, you know another Black caucus," said Grant. Cook County is the county that contains most of Chicago.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Barr to be honored for ‘Christlike behavior’ today with award from right-wing Catholic group with strong ties to Trump

Published

44 mins ago

on

September 23, 2020

By

Attorney General Bill Barr will be honored for his "Christlike behavior" at Wednesday's National Catholic Prayer Breakfast, according to Roman Catholic Sister, author, and anti-death penalty activist Sister Helen Prejean.

The National Catholic Prayer Breakfast will present an award to Attorney General Barr for “Christlike behavior” tomorrow morning. A.G. Barr has ordered the executions of six men with at least one more on the calendar. What is “Christlike” about using discretionary power to kill?

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE