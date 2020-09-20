Canadian woman behind the poison sent to Trump

A letter was intercepted containing the poison ricin when it was on the way to President Donald Trump. Now some facts about the person who sent it are being known.

CNN.com reported Sunday that it was a woman from Canada who was also trying to cross into New York state from Canada, law enforcement explained.

She was also carrying a gun and was arrested by law enforcement. She’s expected to face charges in Washington, DC, the report said.

Trump’s approval globally has dropped significantly over his term in office, and he’s taken the opinion of the U.S. along with him.

A Pew Research survey reported last week revealed that the world’s opinion has not reached such low ratings in history.

“For instance, just 41% in the United Kingdom express a favorable opinion of the U.S., the lowest percentage registered in any Pew Research Center survey there,” the report said “In France, only 31% see the U.S. positively, matching the grim ratings from March 2003, at the height of U.S.-France tensions over the Iraq War. Germans give the U.S. particularly low marks on the survey: 26% rate the U.S. favorably, similar to the 25% in the same March 2003 poll.”

Trump pledged to make America more “respected” abroad during his 2016 campaign.