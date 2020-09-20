Quantcast
Canadian woman behind the poison sent to Trump

Published

29 mins ago

on

President of the United States Donald Trump speaking at the 2018 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland. Photo by Gage Skidmore.

A letter was intercepted containing the poison ricin when it was on the way to President Donald Trump. Now some facts about the person who sent it are being known.

CNN.com reported Sunday that it was a woman from Canada who was also trying to cross into New York state from Canada, law enforcement explained.

She was also carrying a gun and was arrested by law enforcement. She’s expected to face charges in Washington, DC, the report said.

Trump’s approval globally has dropped significantly over his term in office, and he’s taken the opinion of the U.S. along with him.

A Pew Research survey reported last week revealed that the world’s opinion has not reached such low ratings in history.

“For instance, just 41% in the United Kingdom express a favorable opinion of the U.S., the lowest percentage registered in any Pew Research Center survey there,” the report said “In France, only 31% see the U.S. positively, matching the grim ratings from March 2003, at the height of U.S.-France tensions over the Iraq War. Germans give the U.S. particularly low marks on the survey: 26% rate the U.S. favorably, similar to the 25% in the same March 2003 poll.”

Trump pledged to make America more “respected” abroad during his 2016 campaign.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Someone created a tile mosaic panel to rename the 50th Street Subway station in NYC after Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Published

26 mins ago

on

September 20, 2020

By

There continue to be amazing acts of love and honor of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg across the world and another one has popped up in New York City.

ABC7 discovered that someone created a tile mosaic at the 50th Street subway station so it says RUth Street instead.

https://twitter.com/ABC7NY/status/1307715043220430853

Flowers, cards, chalk messages signs and more continue to be left at the Supreme Court for a massive memorial that has started curving around the building. After the first night where mourners sat on the steps and sang, security blocked off the steps and the memorial began to grow with hundreds of things being left.

These global banks defy sanctions and send trillions to terrorists and criminals — and the Justice Department lets them

Published

42 mins ago

on

September 20, 2020

By

The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists revealed in a shocking expose that international banks are skirting U.S. sanctions and allowing trillions of dollars to flow to terrorists, criminals and oligarchs.

In a Sunday report, the ICIJ called out JPMorgan Chase, HSBC, Standard Chartered Bank, Deutsche Bank and Bank of New York Mellon for refusing to comply with American sanctions, U.S. government documents reveal.

Other banks have even defied money laundering crackdowns, the report said and allowed "staggering sums of illicit cash" to flow from shady characters and criminal networks.

