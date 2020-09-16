Quantcast
CDC director decimates Trump vaccine prediction: Not ‘generally available’ until late spring or summer 2021

Published

8 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump at a White House briefing (screengrab)

The Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has a remarkably different view of when Americans can expect a coronavirus vaccine to be ready for the general public than what President Donald Trump has been telling them.

As recently as Tuesday night Trump claimed “we’re within weeks of getting it. You know, could be three weeks, four weeks, but we think we have it.”

Dr. Robert Redfield Wednesday told a Senate committee a coronavirus vaccine would not be “generally available to the American public” until “probably” the “late second quarter, third quarter 2021,” meaning around late spring or the summer of next year.

He did say a coronavirus vaccine would be initially available in “very limited supply” in November or December, still farther out than what Trump has been touting. It would “have to be prioritized,” Redfield added, for “first responders and those at greater risk for death.”

Redfield also said there are about 80 million Americans with “significant comorbidities that put themselves at risk.” It’s unclear if he was blaming those people for their diseases.

Watch:


