Chaos at Trump White House as impending staff shake-ups revealed ahead of election
The Trump administration is wreaking havoc again with its latest shake-up within government agencies as the White House says it’s preparing for President Donald Trump to be re-elected.
White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows sent out an email to administration officials on Monday. According to Axios, Meadows explained the impending changes.
“To prepare for the upcoming transition, I’ve asked John McEntee to look at replacing the White House Liaisons (WHLs) at many of your agencies. John will be working with outgoing liaisons to explore other opportunities,” Meadows said. “As you know, WHLs are senior-level staff responsible for managing the political appointee portfolio. The WHLs serve as a contact for the White House within each agency, rather than as the agency’s contact back to the White House and therefore these selections are at the discretion of the White House.”
Meadows also urged administration officials to “welcome incoming liaisons” and equip them with the tools and resources needed to support “the President’s agenda.”
“Please welcome incoming liaisons as they begin their new roles. I ask that you encourage your teams to equip the WHLs with everything they need to support your agency and the President’s agenda,” Meadows wrote, adding, “It is important that WHLs have direct access to principals and senior staff regarding all political hiring decisions.”
The alarming email has garnered attention in the news because it raises several red flags about the course ahead and the lack of transparency that will likely follow. Liaisons are typically the people who witness and hear critical information within government agencies. In the past, liaisons worked in conjunction with White House’s Office of Presidential Personnel and the separate government agencies they’re employed to. Now, incoming liaisons will bypass the heads of their government agencies and report directly to the White House.
McEntee, who now runs government hiring, will also play an intricate role in this transition. Trump faced heightened backlash when McEntee was hired because he fails to meet the qualifications for the position he holds. Prior to his current role, the 30-year-old served as the president’s body man. Now, he has made a name for himself within the Trump administration with his continued efforts to purge the government and reassign officials who are are not fiercely loyal to the president.
With 41 days until the upcoming election, transparency issues will likely increase with this move.
2020 Election
Trump openly admits he wants to fill RBG vacancy before Election Day so his new Justice can help fight mail-in ballots
"They aren't hiding that they want to confirm a new Trump justice so that justice can steal the election."
Speaking to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House Tuesday evening, President Donald Trump frankly stated his motive for rushing to fill the Supreme Court vacancy left by the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg: To help him dispute the legitimacy of mail-in ballots in the November election.
2020 Election
Court ruling will likely make Maine first in US history to use ranked-choice in presidential election
Ranked-choice voting advocates praised a state Supreme Court ruling in Maine on Tuesday that positions voters there to be the first in U.S. history to employ the practice in a presidential election.
"This is a victory for every Mainer who sat around kitchen tables and in basements years ago, wondering how we could ensure more votes would be heard in our elections," Anna Kellar, executive director of the League of Women Voters, said in a statement following the decision. "It is a victory for the voters who showed up, year after year, affirming 'yes, this is the reform we want for our state.' We are proud to have been part of this next step in our nation's history of better elections."
2020 Election
Millions raised to allow Florida felons to pay debts and vote
Billionaire Michael Bloomberg, singer John Legend and basketball star LeBron James are among donors who have raised $20 million to pay the debts of thousands of Florida felons so they can vote -- a move that could affect the outcome of November's US presidential election.
The Florida Rights Restoration Commission (FRRC) said Tuesday it had raised the money to pay off the debts of ex-convicts in the state who had finished their prison sentences.
The organization's work was in response to a new law in the southern state blocking the voting rights of felons who had completed their prison sentences but still had outstanding fines or court fees.