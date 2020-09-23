Chaos at Trump White House as impending staff shake-ups revealed ahead of election

The Trump administration is wreaking havoc again with its latest shake-up within government agencies as the White House says it’s preparing for President Donald Trump to be re-elected.

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows sent out an email to administration officials on Monday. According to Axios, Meadows explained the impending changes.

“To prepare for the upcoming transition, I’ve asked John McEntee to look at replacing the White House Liaisons (WHLs) at many of your agencies. John will be working with outgoing liaisons to explore other opportunities,” Meadows said. “As you know, WHLs are senior-level staff responsible for managing the political appointee portfolio. The WHLs serve as a contact for the White House within each agency, rather than as the agency’s contact back to the White House and therefore these selections are at the discretion of the White House.”

Meadows also urged administration officials to “welcome incoming liaisons” and equip them with the tools and resources needed to support “the President’s agenda.”

“Please welcome incoming liaisons as they begin their new roles. I ask that you encourage your teams to equip the WHLs with everything they need to support your agency and the President’s agenda,” Meadows wrote, adding, “It is important that WHLs have direct access to principals and senior staff regarding all political hiring decisions.”

The alarming email has garnered attention in the news because it raises several red flags about the course ahead and the lack of transparency that will likely follow. Liaisons are typically the people who witness and hear critical information within government agencies. In the past, liaisons worked in conjunction with White House’s Office of Presidential Personnel and the separate government agencies they’re employed to. Now, incoming liaisons will bypass the heads of their government agencies and report directly to the White House.

McEntee, who now runs government hiring, will also play an intricate role in this transition. Trump faced heightened backlash when McEntee was hired because he fails to meet the qualifications for the position he holds. Prior to his current role, the 30-year-old served as the president’s body man. Now, he has made a name for himself within the Trump administration with his continued efforts to purge the government and reassign officials who are are not fiercely loyal to the president.

With 41 days until the upcoming election, transparency issues will likely increase with this move.