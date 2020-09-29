Chris Wallace ripped for letting Trump walk all over him in first debate: ‘Is there a backup moderator?’
Fox News personality Chris Wallace was harshly criticized on Tuesday for refusing to moderate President Donald Trump in the first presidential debate.
Wallace let Trump tell outrageous lies, dominate the time and did little to bring order to the event.
Here’s some of what people were saying about the Fox host:
Chris Wallace is exactly as bad at this as everyone thought he would be.
— dave karpf (@davekarpf) September 30, 2020
Does Chris Wallace know who Trump is? Has he seen the past four years? Wallace needs to excuse himself (his voice is shaking) and leave the stage. Is there a back up moderator in the wings? Any female journalist will do.
— Michael Moore (@MMFlint) September 30, 2020
Chris Wallace is unwilling or incapable of restoring order. #Debates2020
— Fernand R. Amandi (@AmandiOnAir) September 30, 2020
Chris Wallace is not a fair referee. #Debates2020
— Buzz Patterson for Congress (CA-7) (@BuzzPatterson) September 30, 2020
chris wallace, gripping one hand in the other, silently breaking a finger and savoring the distraction from life's real pain
— Das Skoogeth (@Skoog) September 30, 2020
So, as far as I can tell, the rules of this debate are:
1) Chris Wallace asks a question.
2) Biden gets 2 minutes to answer the question.
3) Trump gets 2 minutes to respond.
4) Trump gets an indeterminate amount of time to heckle Biden.
— Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) September 30, 2020
Every time Chris Wallace calls these dudes "gentlemen" it's more obvious that he's wrong about that.
— Katherine Mangu-Ward (@kmanguward) September 30, 2020
Chris Wallace needs to do his damn job. This is embarrassing.
— Jill Filipovic (@JillFilipovic) September 30, 2020
Chris Wallace is completely failing at his job. He is a disaster of a moderator.
— 'I just want you to know I can see thru your mask' (@TimothyS) September 30, 2020
#ChrisWallace, this is a disgrace. A moderator enforces the rules. That’s the point of having a moderator.
— Sherrilyn Ifill (@Sifill_LDF) September 30, 2020
Chris Wallace is not doing his job. https://t.co/5PSCQP9uTa
— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) September 30, 2020
Chris Wallace…I don't mean to be rude but
You are really terrible at this.
— Don Winslow (@donwinslow) September 30, 2020
Is this how Chris Wallace is going to moderate this whole thing? It's getting very messy.
— Duty To Warn 🔉 (@duty2warn) September 30, 2020
We need a moderator ASAP!
Cuz Chris Wallace sucks. #Debates2020 #debates #PresidentialDebate2020 #kidvicioys🤦🏻♂️
— kirk Acevedo🇺🇸 (@kirkacevedo) September 30, 2020
Chris Wallace would be a terrible substitute teacher.
— Bradley Whitford (@BradleyWhitford) September 30, 2020
Chris Wallace should never be let anywhere near a debate again.#2020debate
— Midwin Charles (@MidwinCharles) September 30, 2020
So far Chris Wallace is the loser of this debate
— MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) September 30, 2020
Not sure if this debate will have a winner, but Chris Wallace is getting his ass kicked.
— Benjamin Wittes (@benjaminwittes) September 30, 2020
Based upon this dismal performance, I will not be voting for Chris Wallace. #Debates2020
— HydroxyCoreyQuinn (@QuinnyPig) September 30, 2020
Someone call el chacal de la trompeta on Chris Wallace because this is very much an “y fuera” situation
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 30, 2020
I hope Chris Wallace isn’t getting paid for tonight because he’s not doing his job.
— NoelCaslerComedy (@CaslerNoel) September 30, 2020
Opps forgot to tag him @FoxNewsSunday! Fuck you chris
— Rob Gill (@vote4robgill) September 30, 2020
Chris Wallace couldn't referee a fight over where to order pizza
— Salon (@Salon) September 30, 2020
Chris Wallace needs to stop Trump from trampling all over him and Biden.
Does Wallace realize he will be long remembered for the wimpy, disgraceful job he's doing unless he finally takes charge
— Steven Greenhouse (@greenhousenyt) September 30, 2020
Chris Wallace should retire after this fucking disaster.
— Ed Bott (@edbott) September 30, 2020
