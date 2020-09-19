Chuck Schumer serves notice to Republicans: ‘Nothing is off the table’ if they force Ginsburg replacement vote

On Saturday, according to CBS News correspondent Ed O’Keefe, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) told Democrats that “nothing is off the table for next year” if Republicans ram through a replacement for Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg ahead of the election.

NEW: During a 1pm conference call of @SenateDems, aides say @SenSchumer told his colleagues: “Let me be clear: if Leader McConnell and Senate Republicans move forward with this, then nothing is off the table for next year. Nothing is off the table.” — Ed O'Keefe (@edokeefe) September 19, 2020

Schumer’s comments signal an apparent willingness to pursue drastic reforms to the Supreme Court, including expanding the number of justices on the bench. Some Democratic senators have directly threatened this as a possibility.

Ginsburg’s final request, dictated to her granddaughter, was that her replacement not be chosen until 2021. Senate Republicans, including many who advocated for keeping open Justice Antonin Scalia’s seat in 2016, have expressed their intent to move forward immediately.