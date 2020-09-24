CNN presents damning list of all the times Trump has refused to accept election results

President Donald Trump triggered outrage at his Wednesday press briefing for refusing to commit to a peaceful transition of power.

But his attitude is nothing new, wrote Kevin Liptak for CNN, who listed all the times in the last few months Trump has expressed similar sentiments.

On July 19, for instance, Trump told Fox News Sunday, “I’m not going to just say ‘yes'” when asked if he’ll accept the election results. On July 30, he tweeted that mail ballots are “INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT” and suggested “Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote.” On August 17 at a rally, he suggested staying in office beyond two terms, saying “we’ll go for another four years because they spied on my campaign. We should get a redo of four years.” Three days later, at another rally, he said of Democrats, “they’re trying to steal the election, and everybody knows that. Because the only way they’re going to win is by a rigged election.”

“Some Republicans scoff at the nightmare scenario and say there is little to support such a claim,” wrote Liptak. “But again and again, Trump has refused to stamp out the prospect — establishing a pattern of delegitimizing an election that polls have shown him losing for months.”