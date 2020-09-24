CNN presents damning list of all the times Trump has refused to accept election results
President Donald Trump triggered outrage at his Wednesday press briefing for refusing to commit to a peaceful transition of power.
But his attitude is nothing new, wrote Kevin Liptak for CNN, who listed all the times in the last few months Trump has expressed similar sentiments.
On July 19, for instance, Trump told Fox News Sunday, “I’m not going to just say ‘yes'” when asked if he’ll accept the election results. On July 30, he tweeted that mail ballots are “INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT” and suggested “Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote.” On August 17 at a rally, he suggested staying in office beyond two terms, saying “we’ll go for another four years because they spied on my campaign. We should get a redo of four years.” Three days later, at another rally, he said of Democrats, “they’re trying to steal the election, and everybody knows that. Because the only way they’re going to win is by a rigged election.”
“Some Republicans scoff at the nightmare scenario and say there is little to support such a claim,” wrote Liptak. “But again and again, Trump has refused to stamp out the prospect — establishing a pattern of delegitimizing an election that polls have shown him losing for months.”
2020 Election
McConnell’s re-election campaign slapped with FEC flag over suspected accounting errors
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-KY) re-election campaign is facing scrutiny from the Federal Election Commission (FEC) and he is now being required to answer questions regarding suspected accounting errors.
The letter and a 60-page report, written by FEC campaign analyst Susan Worthington to McConnell’s Senate Committee, were sent to McConnell’s campaign treasurer, Larry J. Steinberg on Monday. The committee pointed out “Apparent Excessive, Prohibited, and Impermissible Contributions” regarding donations recorded in McConnell’s July quarterly report that suggests multiple contributions may have exceeded the legal limits.
2020 Election
Fox News analyst slams Trump for visit to Ginsburg’s casket: ‘Maybe it’s to get the boos’
Fox News analyst Chris Stirewalt was bewildered on Thursday after President Donald Trump showed up at the Supreme Court to pay his respects to former Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
As Trump appeared next to Ginsburg's casket, the crowd could be heard jeering the president.
"I don't know why he went," a confused Stirewalt said. "He didn't go to John Lewis' memoriam. He wasn't there for that stuff. And for good reason. Right? These people don't want him there. Ruth Bader Ginsburg's folks don't want him there. It's going to be an ugly scene."
"I guess, he's the president. He can go where ever he wants," the Fox News contributor added. "And he has security so that he can go do it. But you just wonder what the political calculation was here in going to a place where you know you will be received poorly, going to a place where you know the folks there don't want you to be."
2020 Election
BUSTED: ‘Real people’ in pro-Trump Facebook testimonials are actually Republican operatives
On Thursday, Gizmodo revealed that many of the Trump supporters identified as "real people whose lives have been positively impacted by President Trump’s policies" in the president's Facebook ads are actually Republican candidates and operatives.
"Take this ad that is currently running on Facebook," reported Matt Novak. "It shows Kim Sherk, who’s not identified by name in the ad, and yet is the president of the Georgia Federation of Republican Women. A Georgia newspaper, the Marietta Daily Journal recognized Sherk, which might be why these ads are running in states like California, Illinois, and Mississippi, according to the Facebook ad library, rather than her home state of Georgia ... the ad never identifies Sherk as a political operative, let alone one who’s visited the White House, as we can see from a photo posted to the Cobb County Republican Party website."