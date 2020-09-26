Colin Powell ally calls on House to begin ‘immediate’ impeachment hearings on Bill Barr
Appearing on MSNBC on Saturday Morning with Ali Velshi, former Colin Powell chief of staff Lawrence Wilkerson said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) should immediately begin impeachment hearings against Attorney General Bill Barr.
After discussing Donald Trump’s threat to not strep down peacefully should he lose in November, Wilkerson turned his ire on Barr who has been accused of acting like the president’s personal attorney.
Addressing Trump’s riling up his base with accusations of election theft, Wilkerson said, “This is a very, very dicey situation that he’s creating, and I don’t think he’s smart enough to realize that he is creating it to the extent that he is.”
‘We’re back in a period where a lot of the things that happened in that very torturous period that led to our Civil War seem eerily like what’s happening today,” he continued. “And I agree with what was just said about Attorney General Barr. If I were the Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, I’d start impeachment proceedings against him immediately. He’s no attorney general — he’s not even a good lawyer. He’s a dangerous threat to this country.”
Watch below:
