Could Kyle Rittenhouse show he was acting in self-defense in Kenosha shooting? Lawyers say question of provocation, other evidence could sway case
CHICAGO — Kyle Rittenhouse’s lawyers have argued that he clearly acted in self-defense when he shot three people — two fatally — at a protest in Kenosha late last month.The success or failure of a potential courtroom self-defense claim, however, could hinge on questions about the teen’s actions before he fired and details that have yet to emerge, defense lawyers in Wisconsin said. As in other states, the law in Wisconsin allows people to use guns to defend themselves against serious threats, but there are exceptions to that right. One potential key issue: Could prosecutors show that Rittenhouse…
Bill Barr’s DOJ says Trump was acting as president when he allegedly defamed woman who accused him of rape: report
President Donald Trump is seeking to have tax-payer lawyers defend him in a case revolving over whether he lied about raping a woman.
"The U.S. Justice Department is seeking to take over the defense of President Donald Trump in a defamation suit brought by advice columnist E. Jean Carroll, who claims Trump raped her two decades ago," Bloomberg News reported Tuesday.
COVID-19
Trump shuts down international coronavirus task force
The Trump administration is shutting down its international coronavirus task force despite the pandemic surging across the globe, including in the United States. Coronavirus deaths globally just passed 900,000, with the number of cases approaching 28 million.
The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), which was the base of operations for the administration's international Coronavirus Task Force, will deactivate the unit Wednesday, according to Politico.
‘This is sick’: Nicolle Wallace calls Trump out for his ‘Fifty Shades of a Racist Pig’ fetish for Barack Obama
MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace and her Tuesday panel were aghast at the information that Michael Cohen included in his tell-all book.
After rolling a super-cut of the greatest hits of President Donald Trump's racist remarks, Wallace read from an excerpt of Cohen's book addressing Trump's ongoing obsession with former President Barack Obama.
"He was also obsessed with Mr. Obama," The Times cites Cohen's story. "The book describes Mr. Trump hiring 'a Faux-Bama, or fake Obama, to record a video where Trump ritualistically belittled the first Black president and then fired him a kind of fantasy fulfillment that it was hard to imagine any adult would spend serious money living out -- until he did the functional equivalent in the real world. The video Mr. Cohen describes appears to be a recording that was supposed to be shown the first night of the Republican National Convention in 2012, when Mr. Trump had endorsed the party's presidential nominee, Mitt Romney, and insisted on having time during the programming."