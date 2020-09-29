Crowd-control weapons at Seattle protests have caused injuries, heightened tensions with police
SEATTLE — In a summer of skirmishes between protesters and police, July 25 stands out for the volume of its brutality. Tensions had been primed in days prior. Video of agents seizing a protester in Portland sparked anger among some demonstrators. Then, federal agents traveled to Seattle, against local politicians’ wishes. And in an emergency hearing the night before, a federal judge blocked a Seattle City Council ban on tear gas, blast balls and similar weapons. Protesters that day came away bloodied with bruises, cuts and burns after police used crowd-control weapons, according to court filings…
2020 Election
Trump supporters expect the election to be over before bedtime Nov. 3 — and are bracing for violence
President Donald Trump is behind in the polls nationally and in most battleground states, but many of his supporters are sure only fraud can sink him.
The president himself has been stoking conspiracies about fraudulent ballots, and his supporters believe he would be justified in challenging a losing result and are already blaming Trump's opponents for any violence that might break out, reported the New York Times.
2020 Election
Trump team demanded Chris Wallace ‘never mention’ 200K COVID deaths at debate: Biden campaign
Biden campaign deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield on Tuesday claimed that President Donald Trump's team asked debate moderator Chris Wallace not to mention the number of people who have died from COVID-19 during his presidency.
Bedingfield revealed the detail of debate negotiations after the Trump campaign reportedly demanded that Democratic candidate Joe Biden's ears be inspected for listening devices, a conspiracy theory that was quickly repeated on Fox News.
Breaking Banner
Mike Flynn’s lawyer just admitted to a federal judge she’s been talking to Trump about his case
The attorney for disgraced former Trump national security adviser and convicted felon Mike Flynn has just admitted to a federal judge she has been talking with President Donald Trump about her client's case – and that she personally asked the president to not pardon Flynn.
Sydney Powell, a former federal prosecutor turned conspiracy theorist, QAnon-signaler, and pro-MAGA anti-"deep state" personality, was asked by U.S. District Court Judge Emmet Sullivan, if she's been in contact with Trump.