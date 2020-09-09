Quantcast
Connect with us

Daughter of COVID victim says she couldn’t compete with lies from Trump: ‘The president betrayed him’

Published

1 min ago

on

Kristin Urquiza and her dad Marc Anthony (Photo: Via Kristin's family)

Kristin Urquiza lost her father to COVID-19 when her father trusted that President Donald Trump was telling him the truth about the coronavirus.

She spoke at the Democratic Convention last month, revealing that her father’s only preexisting condition was trusting Donald Trump.

“I am so enraged,” she told CNN on Wednesday evening. “His words confirm that the president intentionally lied to the American public about the severity of this crisis. It’s undeniable, and it’s inexcusable.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Her father had gone to a karaoke bar with friends in late May, despite his daughter begging him not to. She said that he told her he knew the virus was still out there, but that Trump and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R) said everything was fine. Why would they lie, she recalled him asking.

“Do you think things would have changed for your father if the president had said what he said to Bob Woodward to the American people as early as February and then consistently?” asked Erin Burnett.

“Absolutely,” she said, explaining that her father was a follower of Trump. “He trusted him. And the president betrayed him and tens of thousands of other people across the United States. Listen, in late May, when the state of Arizona was opening up, I was telling my dad, look, dad, it’s still not safe. And my dad’s retort to me was, well, Kristen, I hear what you’re saying, but why would the president and the governor say it’s safe if it’s not safe? I couldn’t compete with the lies from the White House. And because of that, my father passed away. It is inexcusable.”

She closed the interview by saying that it’s time for Trump to resign.

Watch the powerful comments below:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Daughter of COVID victim says she couldn’t compete with lies from Trump: ‘The president betrayed him’

Published

1 min ago

on

September 9, 2020

By

Kristin Urquiza lost her father to COVID-19 when her father trusted that President Donald Trump was telling him the truth about the coronavirus.

She spoke at the Democratic Convention last month, revealing that her father's only preexisting condition was trusting Donald Trump.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Gen. James Mattis quit the White House when he was told to commit a felony: report

Published

58 mins ago

on

September 9, 2020

By

Bob Woodward's new book Rage is filled with horrifying tales and brutal honesty about President Donald Trump's recklessness in leading the nation.

One of the previously reported revelations about Trump's attacks on military generals, who Trump called "p*ssies," goes far deeper than simply insults.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

White House aides are more concerned Trump did the Woodward book than his lies about COVID-19

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 9, 2020

By

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman reported Wednesday afternoon that White House aides are furious about the latest revelations in the book by reporter Bob Woodward. However, they're not angry about what most Americans find objectionable about the information.

While most public servants would be concerned about the nearly 200,000 deaths in the U.S. and lying to Americans, President Donald Trump's staff seems more concerned with the fact that the president did the interview.

"There is an epic amount of finger-pointing going on at the White House right now about who's to blame for a group of grown adults in serious positions in government - and in one case the president - talking to Woodward," tweeted Haberman.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image