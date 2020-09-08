Quantcast
Connect with us

Democrats are smoking Trump in mail voting requests in a state he can’t afford to lose: report

Published

2 hours ago

on

President Donald Trump speaks during a press briefing on September 7, 2020. (Screenshot)

On Tuesday, Statehouse News Bureau reported that the typical Republican edge in mail-in ballot requests in Ohio has been eliminated — and Democrats are leading in requests in some large, red counties that are essential to GOP strength in the state.

“An analysis of only mailed-in ballots from all of 2016 compared to absentee ballot applications sent in so far in 2020 shows requests from Democratic-affiliated voters are way ahead of those from voters affiliated with the Republican Party,” said the report, noting that although Ohio doesn’t register voters by party, they can request to be “affiliated” with Democrats or Republicans.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In heavily Republican Warren County four years ago, three times as many Republicans as Democrats voted early by mail. This year, absentee ballots requested by Democratic and Republican voters are running about even,” said the report. Likewise, “In very red Delaware County, only 13 percent of all mailed-in ballots were from Democrats in 2016. But so far, more than a third of all absentee ballots requests received this year are from Democrats, and only 20 percent are from Republicans.”

Democrats also have sizeable leads in counties that swung from Obama to Trump, like Montgomery and Erie Counties.

Ohio has long been considered a bellwether state; no Democrat has won a presidential election without Ohio since 1960, and no Republican has ever won a presidential election without Ohio.

Trump has attacked coronavirus-triggered expansions of mail-in voting around the country, baselessly claiming it will lead to fraud, corruption, and ballot forgeries — which some Republican state officials worry is leading to a dropoff of Republican interest in voting by mail.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump rape accuser has message to Trump after Bill Barr injected him in the case: ‘Bring it’

Published

35 mins ago

on

September 8, 2020

By

Attorney General Bill Barr injected the Department of Justice into a defamation suit against President Donald Trump by an alleged rape victim.

The case centers around Trump's denials and personal attacks after columnist E. Jean Carroll publicly accused him of having raped her.

Barr wants taxpayer-funded lawyers at the Department of Justice to defend Trump in the case.

“Because President Trump was acting within the scope of his office or employment at the time of the incident out of which the plaintiff’s claim arose, the United States will file a motion to substitute itself for President Trump in this action” Bill Barr’s DOJ said in the filing.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump says it would be an ‘insult’ if Kamala Harris were the first female president

Published

52 mins ago

on

September 8, 2020

By

President Donald Trump lashed out at Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) during a rally held in violation of North Carolina's COVID-19 regulations.

"Nobody likes her," Trump claimed.

According to the Real Clear Politics polling average, Harris has a 45.9% favorability rating average with only 41.3% unfavorable, giving her a 4.6% net favorablity rating. Trump only has a 452% favorablility rating average, with 55.3% unfavorable, giving him a negative 13.3% net favorability rating.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump boasts about drawing a packed crowd in North Carolina — in the middle of a pandemic

Published

57 mins ago

on

September 8, 2020

By

At his campaign rally in Winston-Salem, North Carolina on Tuesday, President Donald Trump bragged about how large and dense a crowd he had drawn — despite the fact that the coronavirus pandemic is still raging.

The attendance, Trump said, was "beyond what we had in terms of enthusiasm, beyond what we had four years ago."

Trump's rally flies in the face of North Carolina health restrictions, which limit public gatherings to 25 people indoors or 50 people outdoors.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image