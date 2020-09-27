Democrats have a plan to make Mitch McConnell’s life as painful as possible: report
According to a report from Politico, Senate Democrats acknowledge that they don’t have the numbers to keep Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett off the court when the Senate takes up the vote — but that doesn’t mean they won’t be using her controversial nomination to make Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s life a living hell as the election approaches.
With the Republican-controlled Senate poised to rush Barrett’s nomination through with a vote tentatively scheduled prior to the November 3rd election, Politico is reporting that Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) has his colleagues on-board to “disrupt and obstruct Senate Republicans” with an assortment on procedural maneuvers that will hinder McConnell’s efforts.
Calling her appointment a “power grab,” Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) said, “We know that the votes are not there [to block the nominee], but you do what you can to call attention to it.”
Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) agreed, saying, “We can’t do business as usual in a situation that’s so extraordinary where the Republicans are breaking their word to rush a nominee so they can kill the Affordable Care ActWe can’t just say, oh, yeah, that’s normal. Sorry.”
According to the Politico report from Andrew Desiderio, “The goal, senators and aides say, is to highlight what Democrats see as hypocrisy and a blatant abuse of power on the part of McConnell (R-Ky.), who blocked President Barack Obama’s Supreme Court nominee in 2016 but is pressing forward with the goal of confirming President Donald Trump’s pick, Amy Coney Barrett, before Election Day.”
The report goes on to reveal that Schumer is expected to invoke the “two-hour rule,” which stops all committee business after the Senate has been in session for more than two hours.
The Democratic senator deployed it on Thursday and “caught senators and aides by surprise, and it caused the cancellation of several important committee hearings — most notably, a closed Senate Intelligence Committee briefing with William Evanina, the nation’s top counterintelligence official, on the subject of election security.”
Additionally, Senate Democrats can drag their feet on other Senate business, with Politico reporting, “The Senate can finish up its work on a bill or a nomination quickly with the agreement of all 100 senators. But that rarely happens, and McConnell and Schumer often spend their days haggling over floor time to reach a consent agreement.”
Schumer used that recently which led Sen. John Thune (R-SD) to complain, “Right now I think they’re just trying to throw a wrench into anything we do. Obviously it’s retribution for the decision on the court and they just want to be difficult. I don’t know why. It doesn’t make sense to me either to bring everybody back next week when we could finish this today.”
Other procedural tools in the Democrat’s favor is the ability to object to recessing which requires the consent of all 100 senators and using quorum calls as a weapon.
“In order to conduct business, the Senate requires a quorum, or a majority of senators to be present. Any one senator can move to require a quorum call. If just a few Republicans are absent for any reason, Democrats could boycott the quorum call, effectively preventing the Senate from doing business,” the report states before adding that if a senator “disagrees with the presiding officer’s ruling, he or she can appeal it and trigger a roll-call vote, requiring senators to spend time voting on the objection. Democrats could theoretically do several of these in a row, which could stall proceedings for hours, even days.”
You can read more here.
2020 Election
Trump brags Amy Coney Barrett will kill abortion rights: ‘I guess she maybe would’
President Donald Trump told Fox News that he expects Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett to strike down Roe v. Wade and the right to have an abortion.
Trump made the remarks in an interview that aired Sunday on Fox & Friends after host Pete Hegseth noted that the president had previously said that his Supreme Court picks would "automatically" overturn Roe v. Wade.
"I didn't think it was for me to discuss that with her," Trump explained. "Because it's something that she's going to be ruling on. And this is what I was told -- although, I would have had the right to do that."
2020 Election
Trump has recruited an army of volunteer lawyers to immediately contest the election results: report
According to a report from Politico, Donald Trump's campaign has recruited an army of hundreds of volunteer lawyers who will supplement a team of hired attorneys to dispute vote totals and observe polling locations in an attempt to stave off an election defeat for the president on November 3rd.
Pointing out the effort to gear up for legal challenges began over a year ago, the report states "Republicans are preparing pre-written legal pleadings that can be hurried to the courthouse the day after the election, as wrangling begins over close results and a crush of mail-in ballots."
2020 Election
This GOP senator just proposed a bill to help Trump undermine the election
A new bill proposed by Republican Sen. Rick Scott is "entirely unworkable," Slate reported Thursday evening, but demonstrates the GOP's intense desire to make sure millions of votes aren't counted in the general election by severely restricting the time frame during which they can be tallied.
The Orwellian-named "Help America Vote Act of 2020," which Scott proposed Thursday, would help to codify President Donald Trump's desire, stated last week, to ensure that the preliminary tally of votes on Election Day will count as the final vote count in the election.