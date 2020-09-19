Democrats will stop at nothing to ‘pay Republicans back’ if they force vote on Ginsburg replacement: Election forecaster

On CNN Saturday, Center for Politics director Larry Sabato said that Democrats would be “hopping mad” over the Supreme Court issue — and would exact revenge on Republicans if they fill Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat by expanding the size of the Supreme Court.

“Are you saying that, should the Republicans be successful in getting a nominee approved, and perhaps then Joe Biden is elected president, you think there would be a serious effort to expand the court, so as to offset that which just took place?” asked CNN host Michael Smerconish.

“Yeah, as long as the Democrats also control the Senate and House,” said Sabato. “It’s just an act of Congress. So, yes, that will happen. And Democrats are already saying they want an extra one for what was done to Merrick Garland. And they want one now for what’s being done to the Ginsburg seat. And they want one for a spare. They want a spare. They want three.”

“I’m not saying that will actually happen. I’m not saying it’s the right thing to do. We’ll have to see how it develops,” said Sabato. “But I do think there will be a strong partisan effort to do that, to pay the Republicans back for what they’ve done.”

Watch below: