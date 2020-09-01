‘Desperate’ GOP senator panned for stunt — race may now be ‘in the bag’ for Democratic challenger

On Tuesday, writing for The Arizona Republic, columnist Laurie Roberts slammed Sen. Martha McSally (R-AZ) for her “desperate” attempts to get voters’ attention as polls continue to show grim prospects for her.

“With the clock ticking and desperation growing, Sen. Martha McSally is now challenging Mark Kelly to debate her before a national audience,” wrote Roberts. “‘Mark is hiding from his record and radical positions because he knows how far out of step he is with Arizonans,’ McSally said, in a release. ‘I’m starting to think he might be scared of debating a girl.’ And I’m starting to think this race is in the bag. For Kelly, that is.”

In fact, Kelly has agreed to two debates already, wrote Roberts — but McSally’s demand for more isn’t surprising.

“McSally is throwing everything but the kitchen sink at Kelly in an effort to avoid losing yet another Senate seat to Democrats,” continued Roberts. “The race has tightened in the last few weeks. But that’s because Kelly’s poll numbers have dipped, not because McSally’s have improved. And with early voting starting in just five weeks, McSally still hasn’t figured out a way to win back those moderate Republican and independent women who sent Sinema to the Senate in 2018.”

The irony, wrote Roberts, is that “Just a few months ago, her primary opponent, Daniel McCarthy, constantly begged her to debate him, through a certified letter, weekly correspondence and social media. McCarthy was so desperate that he even offered $25,000 to the charity of her choice if she would go toe-to-toe. He knew his only chance – even then a slim one – was for voters to see the candidates, side by side. McSally refused.”

Kelly’s similar refusal to indulge McSally’s request, concluded Roberts, is a “dagger to the heart of an increasingly desperate campaign.”

