Desperate Trump can’t make Joe Biden scary to his base — so he’s pretending Kamala Harris is the real candidate: report
Polls show that President Donald Trump is significantly trailing Democratic rival Joe Biden — and it seems like he’s now trying to pretend he’s running against someone else.
NBC News’ Sahil Kapur reports that Trump has had trouble making his voters frightened of Biden, which is why he’s now turning his focus to vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris.
“In attacks that critics decry as sexist and racist, Trump has sought to convince voters that supporting him is needed to stop Harris, whom he paints as too liberal and as being groomed to usurp the presidency,” he writes.
Stephanie Cutter, a co-founder of the consulting firm Precision Strategies, tells Kapur that Trump is trying to run “a combination of trying to make Biden look feeble and doing some race-baiting on Kamala.”
However, she also predicted that both attacks would flop.
“He’s had a hard time getting anything to really stick to Joe Biden — whether it’s ‘sleepy Joe’ or ‘liberal Joe,'” she said. “Now he’s suggesting performance enhancing drugs. Nothing is sticking because people have a pretty good sense of Joe Biden and what is at his core.”
Republican consultant Matt Gorman shared a similar assessment.
“People vote for the presidential nominee, not the vice presidential nominee,” he said. “The focus needs to be on defining Joe Biden.”
2020 Election
Ohio Democrats bust police officer’s son for stealing Biden campaign signs and then posting the video
The son of an Ohio police officer was accused this week of outing himself as one of the people who stole a number of Biden campaign signs.
The Ohio Union Country Democratic Party shared video that allegedly has been posted by the son of an officer in Marysville.
"Local cop's son shows off the Biden signs he and his friends stole, then tags the accomplices on his Instagram post," the Union County Democrats' Twitter account said. "Hey @MarysvilleOHPD. You know where he lives. When can we pick up our signs?"
Video shared with the post shows someone flipping through a stash of Democratic Party campaign signs. The post included the message: "Fuck Biden."
‘Rubber stamp’ Lindsey Graham scorched for announcing ‘we’ve got the votes to confirm’ unnamed Trump SCOTUS nominee
Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham is under fire for announcing he has enough votes to confirm President Donald Trump's nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court – days before the president will announce who the nominee is.
"We've got the votes to confirm Justice Ginsburg [sic] replacement before the election, we're going to move forward in the committee, we're going to report the nomination out of the committee to the floor of the United States Senate so we can vote before the election," Graham said on Fox News Monday night.
Morning Joe exposes cynical reason embattled senators are rolling over and will vote for his court nominee
Speaking with the Washington Post's Eugene Robinson, MSNBC "Morning Joe" host Joe Scarborough marveled at the Republican senators who are facing the loss of their seats because of what Donald Trump has done to the country but still plan to rubberstamp whomever the president nominates to replace Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg before pointing out why they're falling in line.
With Senators Cory Gardner (R-CO) and Thom Tillis (R-NC) likely facing defeat on November 3rd, Scarborough said they are less concerned with their reputations and more fearful of their post-politics futures if they buck the president.