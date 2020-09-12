‘Desperate’ Trump won’t survive the Bob Woodward COVID-19 revelations: ex-GOP lawmaker
Appearing on MSNBC’s “AM Joy” with guest host Jonathan Capehart, former GOP lawmaker, Rep. Dave Jolly (R) said revelations from journalist Bob Woodward that Donald Trump admitted that he lied to the public about the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic will be the final straw with voters when it comes to his re-election.
According to the former lawmaker the president is now “desperate.”
Speaking with host Capehart, Jolly explained, “I think this Woodward revelation on the heels of the Atlantic [report] may be a political wound from which Donald Trump cannot recover.”
“He may not win this election because of this and people say ‘no, you’re crazy. We always see Donald Trump rebound from that,'” he continued. “That’s true but I’m putting my assessment in the context of being seven weeks out from an election where you have an incumbent desperately in need of momentum. In politics you want to win every week, so if we have two weeks now of Donald Trump having to defend his lying to the American people, his slighting American heroes, our veterans and our wounded, Donald Trump cannot get that momentum he needs to get to November.”
“What he thas to do is shift about 35 percent of the country,” he elaborated. “So now 5 percent of the country that is maybe possibly persuaded, they’re being persuaded towards Joe Biden right now. Donald Trump will definitely try to change but it may be too late — he may be losing this election in real-time right now,” he concluded.
Watch below:
