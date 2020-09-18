Devin Nunes ripped for ‘racial fear-mongering’ in re-election bid by local newspaper columnist

Rep. Devin Nunes was ripped in the pages of The Fresno Bee on Saturday by columnist Marek Warszawski.
“Devin Nunes wants you to think Black people are scary. What other possible takeaway can there be from the Tulare Republican congressman’s latest TV spot airing in the Fresno-Visalia market?” Warszawski wrote.
“Backed by images of violence, homeless camps and looting involving people of color, we get snippets of a speech by vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris the day after police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, shot Jacob Blake, a Black man who was unarmed,” Warszawski explained.
He noted the ad takes comments by Harris out of context.
“Harris is clearly talking about peaceful protests. She is condemning violence and looting. Doesn’t matter. Nunes wants the viewer to think the biracial Harris and those dark-skinned mobs stand in solidarity. When in fact Harris is a former district attorney with a history of being tough on crime,” he explained.
“That Nunes would engage in such racial fear-mongering in a year when civil rights issues are finally getting the national laundry-airing they deserve represents a new low. Which, for him, is saying something,” he wrote.
“Nunes is an eight-term incumbent in a district drawn for an easy Republican victory. Thanks to his national profile, he has campaign money to burn. He doesn’t need to fear-monger and mislead to win in November,” Warszawski noted. “Yet he can’t help himself. Which is what happens when a politician abandons his constituents and becomes the main character in his own Tom Clancy novel.”
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.