‘Does he understand what a fact is?’ Bob Woodward questions Trump’s perception of reality

Woodward wondered whether the president actually understood the difference between his own lies and the truth.
“Does he understand what a fact is and what is the reality we are dealing with?” Woodward said. “This is a moving train, the pandemic, and it’s speeding up, as all the experts, [including] Dr. [Anthony] Fauci, say it’s going to converge with the regular flu. You know, we are confronting a health hailstorm in the coming months, according to the experts, according to the models that we’re facing. Do we have a president, just in this time, who can kind of say, hey, let’s have a plan again, time and time again, there’s no plan. There’s a Trump tweet or an impulse.”
Bob Woodward lamented President Donald Trump's "monumental, catastrophic leadership failure" in the face of the coronavirus threat.
The veteran journalist appeared Wednesday on MSNBC's "Morning Joe," where he discussed the reporting for his new book, "Rage," that reveals the president understood but downplayed the threat from the coronavirus.
"What is really shocking to me, and I think shocking to people who have looked at this, is that he knew it was airborne, that it was going to be a serious situation back in January," Woodward said. "The key to understanding this, for me, was let me take you to that scene of Jan. 28 in the Oval Office, when his national security adviser Robert O'Brien says, the virus will be the biggest threat, the biggest national security threat you will face as president and then the deputy, Matt Pottinger, stepped in and provided specifics.
A group of anti-mask activists this week were caught on camera storming a Target in Florida and yelling at customers to take off their face masks.
The video shows that the anti-maskers, some of whom were wearing apparel supporting President Donald Trump, walked up and down the aisles of the Target department store and encouraging shoppers to "free" themselves of wearing face masks during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Take off your masks!" one man yelled.
"We're not going to take it anymore!" yelled another woman.
As the anti-maskers walked by, one shopper is heard calling them "f*cking idiots."