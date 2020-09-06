Does homicide charge against Bay Area cop in fatal shooting signal a new day?
SAN JOSE, Calif. — A new law that raises the bar for justifying police shootings is being touted as the reason a prosecutor has decided to press the first homicide charge against a Bay Area law enforcement officer in over a decade.But does the surprise announcement by Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O’Malley — who has been vilified by police critics for never having taken a cop to court — signal a sea change in the way officers are held accountable for deadly force or just an anomaly?Although only time will tell, what’s clear is that police officers’ actions in the face of real or perce…
COVID-19
Florida’s COVID-19 deaths top 12,000
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Florida’s much-watched coronavirus numbers stayed on a downward trend Sunday, with the state reporting 2,564 new cases and another 38 deaths in advance of the Labor Day holiday.State officials have reported 12,001 deaths since the pandemic began, including 152 non-residents who died in Florida. The state has tallied 646,431 COVID-19 cases so far.The numbers reported Sunday represent a sharp decline from the record coronavirus deaths reported just four weeks ago: 277 on Aug. 11. Another record was set on July 12, when the state reported 15,300 new cases.Data reports rele... (more…)
Georgia trooper charged in fatal shooting of Black man denied bail
A former Georgia State Patrol trooper who fatally shot a Black man over a broken tail light will remain behind bars after a judge denied his bail.Jacob Gordon Thompson, a 27-year-old former officer charged with murder in the shooting death of Julian Edward Roosevelt Lewis, has been in custody at the Screven County Jail since his Aug. 14 arrest.Screven County Judge F. Gates Peed ruled Friday that it “would be inappropriate” to grant Thompson bond given “the factual circumstances of the case.”“I want justice for Julian,” Lewis’ widow, Betty, said in a statement through her lawyer. “He was too go... (more…)
Trump so obsessed with Obama that he made video ‘firing’ him: Michael Cohen
A video appearing to show President Trump belittling an actor playing his predecessor Barack Obama is getting renewed attention online.In his forthcoming book, Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen cites the video as an example of the commander-in-chief’s obsessive hatred of Obama.Trump hired a “Faux-Bama” to be in a video in which Trump “ritualistically belittled the first black president and then fired him,” CNN quoted Cohen as relating in the book, set to be released Tuesday.In 2013, right-wing outlet Breitbart published a video fitting Cohen’s description. It was purportedly intended to air ... (more…)