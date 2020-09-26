DOJ’s rush to publicize discarded ballots story is evidence of pro-Trump election interference: report
Past and present employees at the Justice Department are questioning the motives of higher-ups who prematurely announced an investigation into discarded ballots in Pennsylvania, only to have to quickly walk back their story as more details become available.
According to a report from the Guardian, federal prosecutors jumped all over a story out of Luzerne County, Pennsylvania, that an employee “incorrectly discarded” a handful of ballots in mid-September that led to a meeting between Donald Trump and Attorney General Bill Barr. With the DOJ publically announcing the ballots were for Trump, that allowed to the president to turn it into a campaign issue even though the story fell apart within hours.
As the Guardian reports, “the Pennsylvania story federal prosecutors initially released turned out to be misleading and incomplete. Hours after releasing the statement, the DoJ removed it from its website and issued a revised statement saying that while investigators had recovered nine ballots, they could only determine that seven of them were cast for Trump. Later, the department released a third statement detailing some of the early findings of its investigation.”
According to former DOJ employees, current officials were in violation of the department handbook by releasing investigation information that could impact an election.
That, in turn, led to accusations of political shenanigans in the department.
According to Barbara McQuade, who served as a US attorney in Michigan, “It is a violation of DoJ policy to confirm or deny the existence of an investigation. By making an exception to that rule, the US attorney is creating the appearance that he is using his office to advance the political agenda of President Trump.”
Justin Levitt, a former top official in the justice department’s civil rights division, agreed saying an investigation was warranted, but officials went overboard in publicizing it.
“Minor mistake, fine for DoJ to follow up. Investigation seems unremarkable,” said Levitt, “Telling the White House is a problem. You don’t tell the White House about a pending investigation because political folks might misuse that info (exactly as they did).”
“You don’t do a press release on starting an investigation, you don’t do a press release with partial (and unconfirmed) facts, and you absolutely 100% no question don’t do a press release mentioning the candidate. There’s zero legit reason for that candidate information,” he elaborated.
You can read more here.
2020 Election
The Supreme Court is finished — Republicans have killed it
Call it what it already is: Donald Trump's Supreme Court, and it's as corrupt as he is, as cynical as he is, as outright stupid as he is, as racist as he is, as fascist as he is. The Republican Party killed it, and Trump is driving another nail in its coffin with the nomination of arch-conservative Catholic Amy Coney Barrett. RBG is gone, and look at who Barrett will join: Clarence Thomas? A clown. Samuel Alito? A rubber-stamp hack. Neil Gorsuch? A replacement bell-ringer for racism. Brett Kavanaugh? A weepy beer-swilling prep-monster. John Roberts? He wrote the brilliant line, "The way to stop discrimination on the basis of race is to stop discriminating on the basis of race." Tell that to George Floyd, Johnny boy.
2020 Election
Republicans go to war with Trump over one of his biggest campaign promises: report
According to a report from the Daily Beast, a "dark money" group affiliated with the Republican State Leadership Committee is preparing a campaign blitz opposing one of Donald Trump's key proposals that he is highlighting as a major plank in his re-election campaign.
At issue is Trump's new drug-price proposal that the president is using to woo senior voters back into the fold as his re-election campaign continues to trail Democratic challenger Joe Biden.
2020 Election
More former senior Trump officials expected to come out against the president as election enters the final stretch: report
According to a report NBC Los Angeles, it is 'now or never" time for more former senior White House officials to go public opposing Donald Trump's re-election with claims that he is unfit for office based on what they saw while serving in his administration.
For the president, who is trailing in the polls, more revelations about possible corruption could be devastating to his hopes of remaining in office.
According to former Department of Homeland Security official Susan Neumann who resigned in April, "Enough is enough. People need to understand how dangerous a moment we are in."