Donald Trump accuses Bob Woodward of ‘political hit job’

In his previous book, FEAR, Trump accused Woodward of not speaking to him before writing the book. So, Woodward did another book, recording many conversations with the president and exposing the president for lying to Americans about the COVID-19 pandemic.
Woodward’s tapes revealed that Trump intentionally was playing down the threat of the coronavirus because he didn’t want people to “panic.” The problem, however, is that thousands of people died as the president dismissed the dangers of the virus. The U.S. is nearing 200,000 dead.
There was speculation early on that Trump ignored his Presidential Daily Briefing about the dangers of the virus, but now Americans are discovering that he did read it, he was briefed on it, he did know about it, and chose to ignore it. Then he admitted it to Woodward in the most callous of terms.
Trump biographer Michael D'Antonio reacted in shock on Wednesday after learning details of how President Donald Trump withheld the dangers of COVID-19 from the American public.
D'Antonio told CNN that Trump likely agreed to interviews with veteran journalist Bob Woodward because "his reality was formed back in the '70s when Richard Nixon was president and Bob Woodward was the most famous reporter in the world."
"He thinks that this is a wonderful thing that Woodward wants to speak to him," D'Antonio speculated. "But he's also a con man. He believes that he can con almost anyone. He believes he could con Woodward."
On Wednesday, more details emerged about veteran/author Bob Woodward’s new book, “Rage,” which is based in part on a series of interviews with President Donald Trump from December 2019-July 2020 and is due out on September 15 — and one of the most damning revelations is that Trump, in February, acknowledged to Woodward how deadly COVID-19 was even when he was publicly claiming that it didn’t pose a major threat to the United States. On February 7, according to the book, Trump told Woodward, “This is deadly stuff.” And during a March 19 conversation, Trump told Woodward, “I wanted to always play it down. I still like playing it down, because I don’t want to create a panic.”