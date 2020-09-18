Embattled GOP Senator caught fundraising on the Supreme Court within minutes of RBG’s death: report

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg passed away on Friday night.

For many Americans, the death was so troubling that “No. No. No.” trended nationwide on Twitter.

But for embattled Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA), the death was apparently an opportunity to raise campaign cash, according to the local political website Iowa Starting Line.

Ernst is being challenged in November by Democrat Theresa Greenfield. The Des Moines Register newspaper is set to release new poll results on the race on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT