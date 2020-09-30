Eric Trump: I am not gay

Eric Trump, President Donald Trump’s middle son, has come out “to clarify” that he is not gay or bisexual.

On Tuesday the 36-year old Trump Organization vice president appeared to tell Fox News he is a member of the LGBT community, in a clumsy attempt to capitalize on an opportunity to help his father win votes.

“The LGBT community they are incredible and you should see how they’ve come out in full force for my father every single day. I’m part of that community and we love the man and thank you for protecting our neighborhoods and protecting our cities,” Eric Trump told “Fox & Friends.”

He apparently was quoting some hypothetical member of the LGBTQ community, but many who watched him did not walk away with that assumption.

The New York Post reports “Eric affirmed he is not ‘part of’ the LGBT community after appearing to come out in a televised interview Tuesday.”

“A friend of the Trump family told The Post that ‘he misspoke’ when appearing to say he was ‘part of that community’ hours before his father’s first debate with Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.”

Eric Trump later spoke directly with the New York tabloid.

“To clarify, many of our close friends are part of the LGBT community, which was the intent of my statement — the left has taken that vote for granted for a long time and support from the gay community for my father is incredible,” Trump said.

Support for President Trump from the LGBTQ community is not “incredible.”

A June Morning Consult poll of more than 30,000 registered voters found Joe Biden lead Donald Trump among LGBTQ voters 64 percent to 19 percent.

President Donald Trump has systematically targeted and harmed the entire LGBTQ community by rolling back hard-won protections enacted by President Barack Obama. His attacks on ObamaCare and decision to fight all the way to the Supreme Court protections for people with pre-existing conditions directly puts millions of LGBTQ people at potentially deadly risk.

“As to me personally, as I think you know, I am a happily married man to my wife, Lara,” Eric Trump said, “affirming” he is not bisexual either.

Here’s video of Eric Trump from Tuesday:

