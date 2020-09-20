Evangelicals don’t care about endangered GOP senators as long as they get their Ginsburg replacement: report
In a candid interview with the New York Times, the leader of a Christian-based anti-choice group admitted that she didn’t care if some GOP lawmakers on the November ballot go down to defeat for supporting whomever Donald Trump, picks to fill the Supreme Court seat that belonged to the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
With Senate Republicans led by Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) determined to ram through an appointment before they possibly lose control of the chamber, some GOP lawmakers are looking at a vote for the replacement as a possible last act in office.
According to the Times, evangelicals are giddy at the prospect of filling another seat with a conservative hardliner and they are planning an all-out media blitz and lobbying effort to get what they want.
“The Judicial Crisis Network, which spent millions on advertising supporting the president’s two previous nominees to the court, Justices Neil M. Gorsuch and Brett M. Kavanaugh, was completing plans and a budget for its latest rollout of ads. Strategists with knowledge of the group’s work said they expected it to release details of its campaign imminently,” the Times reports with anti-choice activists hoping for an insurmountable 6-3 advantage in the high court that would likely gut Roe v. Wade.
According to Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of the Susan B. Anthony List, this is the moment they have been waiting for and if a few Republicans go down in the battle, it’s a small price to pay.
“The prospect of a rushed confirmation, however, is unnerving to some Republicans who fear it would endanger senators in tight races, like Susan Collins of Maine and Cory Gardner of Colorado. But Ms. Dannenfelser said that considerations over individual campaigns should be set aside in pursuit of the larger and more important goal of seating Mr. Trump’s nominee,” the Times reports.
“It doesn’t matter — any of the political calculations — none of that matters,” she explained. “What matters is the direction of the nation. And that’s why we expect the president and the Senate to move quickly.”
To date only two Senate Republicans — the aforementioned Collins and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska — have said they would not vote for a Trump nominee before the election, but both parsed their words leaving a vote after the election unaddressed.
You can read more here.
2020 Election
Evangelicals don’t care about endangered GOP senators as long as they get their Ginsburg replacement: report
In a candid interview with the New York Times, the leader of a Christian-based anti-choice group admitted that she didn't care if some GOP lawmakers on the November ballot go down to defeat for supporting whomever Donald Trump, picks to fill the Supreme Court seat that belonged to the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
With Senate Republicans led by Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) determined to ram through an appointment before they possibly lose control of the chamber, some GOP lawmakers are looking at a vote for the replacement as a possible last act in office.
2020 Election
Republicans’ rush to replace Ginsburg is why they all need to be driven from office: columnist
In a column for the Washington Post, Karen Tumulty pointed out that Senate Republicans' insistence on snapping up the seat of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg before the election -- after blocking Merrick Garland in 2016 -- is one more reason why they GOP must lose control of the Senate.
With Republican lawmakers fanning out on Sunday defending their hypocrisy on presidential election-year votes on high court nominees, Tumulty wasn't having it and called some of them out by name.
2020 Election
WATCH: Trump supporters yell ‘white power’ as 2020 convoy speeds through college town
Supporters of President Donald Trump were caught on video over the weekend shouting "white power" as they participated in a convoy to bolster the Republican ticket.
The incident was said to have occurred in Elon, a small college town in North Carolina.
According to the Triad City Beat, the convoy was organized by conservative activist Gary Williamson, who coordinated with the local Young Republicans chapter.
Watch the video below.
Video clip shows supporters in a Trump convoy passing through Elon, NC shouting "White power!" two separate times. ACTBAC founder Gary Williamson organized the convoy, which coordinated w/ a Alamance County Young Republicans event #Election2020 #ncpol pic.twitter.com/VQo8Hmgkc0