Quantcast
Connect with us

Ex-Pence aide praised for putting ‘country over party’ and backing Biden: ‘Badass patriot’

Published

1 min ago

on

Olivia Troye in a new ad by Republican Political Alliance for Integrity and Reform (screengrab).

The latest former top Trump administration official to publicly endorse Joe Biden was praised online on Thursday.

“President Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic showed a ‘flat out disregard for human life’ because his ‘main concern was the economy and his reelection,’ according to a senior adviser on the White House coronavirus task force who left the White House in August,” The Washington Post reported Thursday. “Olivia Troye, who worked as homeland security, counterterrorism and coronavirus adviser to Vice President Pence for two years, said that the administration’s response cost lives and that she will vote for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden this fall because of her experience in the Trump White House.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Troye is the first Trump administration official who worked extensively on the coronavirus response to forcefully speak out against Trump and his handling of the pandemic. But she joins a growing number of former officials, including former national security adviser John Bolton and former defense secretary Jim Mattis, who have detailed their worries about what happened during their time in the administration while declaring that Trump is unfit to be president,” the newspaper reported.

Troye was widely praised for her stance, here’s some of what people were saying:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump urges ‘patriotic’ classes for schoolkids

Published

25 mins ago

on

September 17, 2020

By

US President Donald Trump on Thursday urged "patriotic" teaching in schools and railed against anti-racism training that he said is destroying national unity.

"The only path to national unity is through our shared identity as Americans. That is why it is so urgent that we finally restore patriotic education to our schools," he said at an event titled the "White House conference on American history."

Trump called for "a pro-American curriculum that celebrates the truth."

"Our youth will be taught to love America with all of their heart, all of their soul," he said.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

‘Existential threat to our democracy’: Trump openly telegraphs intent (once again) to delegitimize 2020 election results

Published

2 hours ago

on

September 17, 2020

By

The president's latest baseless attack on mail-in ballots drew yet another warning from Twitter.

Critics including a national association of state attorneys-general sounded the alarm Thursday after President Donald Trump once again posted a baseless attack on the accuracy and integrity of absentee voting.

The president took to Twitter to share a post from True the Vote, a syntactically slurrious right-wing vote-monitoring group dedicated to stopping the mostly mythical threat of voter fraud. Ironically, the tweet chosen by the president actually calls for ensuring that U.S. military personnel are able to vote by mail.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Internet scorches ‘fascist’ Trump for urging supporters to ‘request an absentee ballot’ minutes after attacking voting by mail

Published

2 hours ago

on

September 17, 2020

By

For months President Donald Trump has been spreading dangerous misinformation and lies about by-mail voting. As recently as minutes ago he claimed the election is "RIGGED" because less than 500 North Carolina voters were accidentally sent two ballots – which are bar coded, preventing their votes from counting twice, should they decide to commit a felony and try to vote twice.

Just out: Some people in the Great State of North Carolina have been sent TWO BALLOTS. RIGGED ELECTION in waiting!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 17, 2020

But just 21 minutes later, Trump was all-in on mail-in voting, urging supporters to "Request an Absentee Ballot" via his campaign website – where they can harvest your information.

Continue Reading
 
 