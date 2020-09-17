Ex-Pence aide praised for putting ‘country over party’ and backing Biden: ‘Badass patriot’

The latest former top Trump administration official to publicly endorse Joe Biden was praised online on Thursday.

“President Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic showed a ‘flat out disregard for human life’ because his ‘main concern was the economy and his reelection,’ according to a senior adviser on the White House coronavirus task force who left the White House in August,” The Washington Post reported Thursday. “Olivia Troye, who worked as homeland security, counterterrorism and coronavirus adviser to Vice President Pence for two years, said that the administration’s response cost lives and that she will vote for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden this fall because of her experience in the Trump White House.”

“Troye is the first Trump administration official who worked extensively on the coronavirus response to forcefully speak out against Trump and his handling of the pandemic. But she joins a growing number of former officials, including former national security adviser John Bolton and former defense secretary Jim Mattis, who have detailed their worries about what happened during their time in the administration while declaring that Trump is unfit to be president,” the newspaper reported.

Troye was widely praised for her stance, here’s some of what people were saying:

At what other time, in what other election, have former staffers – including some who literally just left – ranging from nat sec aides to retired generals spoken about an incumbent president, for whom they worked, this way https://t.co/E3wY0HryLt — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) September 17, 2020

A former top aide to VP Mike Pence rebukes President Trump's response to the pandemic in a new video and says she is endorsing Joe Biden. Olivia Troye is among the growing list of former Trump administration officials who have criticized the President, @jaketapper reports. pic.twitter.com/TS6khYfo26 — The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) September 17, 2020

Wow. "Disgusting people" — that's the phrase which jumped out to me. Listen and remember that Olivia Troye is a former official in Trump's White House. https://t.co/pU1SZRFSNJ — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) September 17, 2020

“Maybe this COVID thing is a good thing. I don’t like shaking hands with people. I don’t have to shake hands with these disgusting people.” – President Donald Trump Watch the disturbing account from former Pence lead COVID-19 staffer @OliviaTroye. pic.twitter.com/6RnXvubw11 — Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) September 17, 2020

Olivia Troye, Pence’s lead staffer on the COVID task force, resigned two months ago. Now she speaks out: “No matter how hard you worked… the president was going to do something detrimental to keeping Americans safe. It was awful. It was terrifying.”pic.twitter.com/P52NzEVNAs — Alfons López Tena (@alfonslopeztena) September 17, 2020

“The truth is he doesn’t actually care about anyone else but himself.” – Olivia Troye, Vice President Pence’s lead staffer on the White House Coronavirus Task Force, talking about Trump https://t.co/SdE46niCmW — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) September 17, 2020

Olivia Troye’s video is damning. If Trump calls his own base “disgusting people” imagine how little regard he has for the rest of the nation. No wonder he’s fine with 200,000 people dying.https://t.co/mXcpPEcRHz — Beau Willimon (@BeauWillimon) September 17, 2020

Wow. @OliviaTroye was Pence's lead staffer on COVID. "When we were in a task force meeting, the president said, 'maybe this COVID thing is a good thing… I don't have to shake hands with these disgusting people.'" He was talking about his own supporters.pic.twitter.com/BA11Eoh3GK — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) September 17, 2020

This despicable quote is just the tip of the iceberg in what @OliviaTroye testifies as President Trump's complete disregard for the health and safety of his own supporters — who he considers "disgusting." https://t.co/meDDkLHlPK — Tim Miller (@Timodc) September 17, 2020

Cowardice is contagious. But so is bravery. @OliviaTroye, VP Pence’s top aide on the coronavirus task force, is the latest Trump official to come forward and talk about what she saw—that Trump ignored experts, downplayed the virus and cost lives. Watch. @RVAT2020 https://t.co/G5hqvBbPnZ — Sarah Longwell (@SarahLongwell25) September 17, 2020

When Trump attended one meeting, Olivia Troye said, he spoke for 45 minutes about how poorly he was being treated by certain personalities on Fox News. "He spent more time about who was going to call Fox and yell at them to set them straight than he did on the virus." https://t.co/hZfyUKvDz8 — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) September 17, 2020

"“He spent more time about who was going to call Fox and yell at them to set them straight than he did on the virus,” @OliviaTroye said. https://t.co/k5ReIy3YAq — Tim Miller (@Timodc) September 17, 2020

When you consider the attocious behavior of Trump that inspired Olivia Troye to quit Pence’s staff, remember that Pence was in the room too. And didn’t quit. — Allison Burnett (@Allison_Burnett) September 17, 2020