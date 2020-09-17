Ex-Trump staffer says it’s only just beginning — more aides to the president will defect to back Biden
On CNN Thursday, speaking to CNN’s Wolf Blitzer, former Trump Homeland Security chief of staff Miles Taylor weighed in on the Biden endorsement from Vice President Mike Pence’s national security aide Olivia Troye.
“I’ll tell you this, this is an absolute bombshell,” said Taylor, himself a supporter of Biden. “Olivia Troye was the lead staff member on the COVID-19 task force at the white house. Her testimonial is the clearest evidence yet that the president botched the response and cared more about his re-election effort than he did the lives of Americans … no matter what the White House is saying, they always thought she was a top-tier staffer, that’s why they kept her there for two years. This is truly damning for the White House.”
“You think we’re going to be hearing from more Trump officials who, like you and Olivia, are going to be coming out and saying they can’t support President Trump for re-election?” asked Blitzer.
“You will, Wolf,” said Taylor. “Today we launched something called Republican Political Alliance for Integrity and Reform. The acronym is RePAIR. It’s focused on repairing the Republican Party post-Trump and repairing the country from the damage he’s done. I’m proud to announce today this is the largest group of ex-Trump officials that have come out against the president. In addition to Olivia joining RePAIR, we had Josh Venable join us. He was Betsy DeVos’ chief of staff at the Department of Education. I’m hoping you’ll hear from them and other advisers in RePAIR in the very near future about what we need to fix from the Donald Trump presidency and how we get back on track.”
CNN burns Trump with brutal graphic comparing his medical ‘qualifications’ to his CDC director
CNN on Thursday burned President Donald Trump for contradicting his own administration's medical experts by displaying a graphic that showed his stark lack of qualifications.
Specifically, the graphic listed all the medical qualifications for embattled Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Robert Redfield.
Among other things, the graphic noted that Redfield has a medical degree from Georgetown, a record of service in the Army Medical Corps for two decades, and a place on former President George W. Bush's advisory council for HIV/AIDS.
Trump, on the other hand, only had one medical "qualification," which is that he had an uncle who once taught at MIT.
‘Nothing short of horrific’: Ex-White House official is disgusted by what Bill Barr has become under Trump
On CNN Thursday, former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci ripped into President Donald Trump for creating an environment in which Attorney General William Barr can call for sedition charges against civil rights protesters — and advocated a constitutional amendment to strip away his control of the Justice Department.
CNN hosts asked Scaramucci about Barr's recent comments comparing measures to combat the spread of COVID-19 to slavery.
James Clyburn goes off on Barr’s ‘human bondage’ remarks: ‘Slavery was not about saving human lives’
House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-SC) on Thursday blasted Attorney General William Barr who recently suggested that COVID-19 restrictions are as bad as slavery.
Barr made the remarks on Wednesday at a event hosted by Hillsdale College.
“You know, putting a national lockdown, stay-at-home orders, is like house arrest. It’s — you know, other than slavery, which was a different kind of restraint, this is the greatest intrusion on civil liberties in American history,” Barr said.