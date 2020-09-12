Ex-Trump White House official warns McConnell to ditch the president before it’s too late
Appearing on MSNBC on Saturday afternoon, former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) knows what he is dealing with when it comes to Donald Trump and suggested he will need to put some distance between himself and the embattled president for his own good — and the good of the Republican Party.
Speaking with host Alex Witt, Scaramucci discussed revelations in the book written by former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen and said he was looking forward to reading the bombshell book coming from journalist Bob Woodward, and said each one contains information that is highly damaging to the president.
‘When the main source is the president himself, they’re having some trouble,” Witt proposed. “Is this president indefensible in what we’ve heard and been reported in this book?”
“Well, he’s obviously indefensible, because they, quote, unquote, can’t make any comments related to the book or to defending him,” the ex-White House official explained in reference to GOP lawmakers who have ducked questions on the revelations. “But it’s a sad situation for the country.”
“You know, [former President] John Kennedy wrote three books, the thinnest book was ‘Profiles In Courage.’ They asked him why it was so thin and he said ‘hey, there’s just not a lot of courage out there.’ He couldn’t find a lot of senators that broke ranks with their party and did the most patriotic thing for their country. I respect Mitch McConnell, raised money for McConnell, but McConnell knows better.”
“I’m hoping he can get into his social conscience and recognize with full patriotism the danger of Donald Trump,” he advised. “We need to rebuild this party the party has lost its principles. We don’t even have a platform coming out of the Republican Convention. This is the greatest schism in this country since the Ford administration.”
Watch below:
