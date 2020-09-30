Extremist neo-fascist hate group ‘Proud Boys’ merchandise with Trump order to ‘stand back, stand by’ already on Amazon

President Donald Trump fueled the far right extremist, neo-fascist, misogynistic, transphobic, Islamophobic, white nationalist, violence-promoting hate group “Proud Boys” during Tuesday night’s debate when he refused to condemn white supremacism.

Trump gave the group a direct order: “Proud Boys, stand back and stand by,” and they are thrilled – and taking him at his word.

ADVERTISEMENT

Experts say Trump’s remarks effectively made him their leader, an “honor” the Proud Boys are only too happy to have.

Immediately the group took Trump’s words and incorporated them into their logo.

Now that logo, the logo of a dangerous hate group – including Trump’s directive – is appearing on merchandise at Amazon.

Proud Boy merch featuring the “Stand Back – Stand By” verbiage is now available on @amazon ….naturally. pic.twitter.com/2p1seB8cTG — Konstantin Toropin (@KToropin) September 30, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

CONFIRMED: The original shirt is now down, but two more are still for sale: pic.twitter.com/k2jj7MpJxp — Sleeping Giants (@slpng_giants) September 30, 2020

Amazon is selling t-shirts, tank tops and long sleeves with “Stand Back, Stand By” with the Proud Boy’s logo (free shipping to Prime members). https://t.co/H52WuPs22L h/t @slpng_giants pic.twitter.com/MfDEg3B0bd — Adam L. Penenberg (@Penenberg) September 30, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

President Trump has helped normalize extremism.

ADVERTISEMENT

His former counterterrorism chief at DHS condemned him for refusing to denounce white supremacism last night.