Facebook nabs Russia-linked campaign to fuel US chaos
Facebook on Tuesday said that it has caught a budding Russia-linked campaign to fuel political chaos in the US, working off a tip from the FBI in its latest take-down of coordinated inauthentic behavior at the leading social network.
The small network of 13 Facebook accounts and two pages posing as journalists and targeting left-wing progressives was removed for violating a policy against “foreign interference” at the platform.
The investigation that uncovered the covert operation, which was linked to the Internet Research Agency in Russian (IRA), started with a tip from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, according to Facebook head of security policy Nathaniel Gleicher.
The network was in the early stages of building an audience, with little engagement from users, Facebook said.
“They put substantial effort into creating elaborate fictitious personas, trying to make fake accounts look as real as possible,” Gleicher said while briefing reporters.
The group posted on topics “including social and racial justice in the US and UK, NATO and EU politics, alleged Western war crimes and corruption, environmental issues, the founder of Wikileaks, tensions between Israel and Palestine, the coronavirus pandemic, criticism of fracking, French influence in Africa, the Biden-Harris campaign, QAnon, President Trump and his policies, and the US military policies in Africa,” Facebook said.
Profile photos were generated using computer software to appear more realistic, and unwitting freelance writers were recruited to write material to be posted online, according to Facebook.
The Facebook pages were said to be crafted to drive viewers to websites of the social network, and their operators were working diligently to get approval to run targeted ads.
“It follows a steady pattern where particularly Russian actors have gotten better at hiding who they are, but their impact is smaller and smaller and they are getting caught earlier,” Gleicher said.
“These actors are caught between a rock and hard place: run a large network that gets caught quickly or run a small network that has limited reach.”
China pushing to double nuclear warhead arsenal: Pentagon
The Chinese military is pressing to double its 200-plus nuclear warheads within a decade with the ability to launch them aboard ballistic missiles by land, sea and air, the Pentagon said in a report Tuesday.
Aside from aiming for technological parity with the United States, the People's Liberation Army is also focused on conducting joint operations, to be able to deter or defeat any US effort to intervene on Taiwan's behalf, the report said.
It said that PLA has already matched or surpassed the United States military in several areas, including shipbuilding, land-based ballistic and cruise missiles, and air defense systems.
Cop who charged city officials with ‘injuring’ Confederate statues previously expressed anger over the incident: report
Before Sgt. Kevin McGee and the Virginia police department he belonged to charged a Black state senator, local civil rights leaders and city public defenders with conspiring to "injure" Confederate statues, he was being investigated by his own department for an email he sent to city officials where he slammed those he later charged, HuffPost reports.
McGee was also a prominent opponent of former Portsmouth Police Chief Tonya Chapman, according to sources speaking to HuffPost. "Chapman, Virginia’s first Black female police chief, was forced out last year, which she said was a result of her confronting 'racial tensions' from within the majority Black city’s mostly white police force and facing down a police union she said didn’t like her because she wasn’t a white man," the report stated.