Facebook will eliminate all political ads the week before the election — but there’s a catch
Facebook will block political ads in the last week before the election in an effort to fight misinformation.
The tech giant will prohibit new political ads on its Facebook and Instagram platforms starting Oct. 27 and strengthen measures against posts intended to dissuade Americans from voting, and the company will also block attempts by any candidates to claim false victories, reported the New York Times.
“This election is not going to be business as usual,” said CEO Mark Zuckerberg. “We all have a responsibility to protect our democracy.”
Existing political ads, however, will not be affected by the last-minute ban, and political actors may still adjust which groups their ads will target and how much money they wish to spend.
Facebook has fought criticism that Russia used the service to promote Trump’s candidacy in 2016, and the new changes appear to be an acknowledgement that the platform can be used to mislead the electorate.
Facebook will also roll out a voting information hub at the top of its newsfeed to direct user to accurate and up-to-date information about voter registration through Election Day.
Microsoft unveils ‘deepfake’ detector ahead of US vote
Microsoft has unveiled software that can help spot “deepfake” photos or videos, adding to the list of programs designed to fight the hard-to-detect images ahead of the US presidential election.
The Video Authenticator software analyzes an image or each frame of a video, looking for evidence of manipulation that could even be invisible to the naked eye.
Deepfakes are photos, videos or audio clips altered using artificial intelligence to appear authentic and are already targeted by initiatives on Facebook and Twitter.
“They could appear to make people say things they didn’t or to be places they weren’t,” said a company blog post on Tuesday.
‘This set off alarm bells’: Ex-Ted Cruz spokeswoman pinpoints the scariest part of Bill Barr’s CNN interview
Conservative Amanda Carpenter, a former spokeswoman for Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), found herself greatly alarmed by Attorney General Bill Barr's interview this week with CNN's Wolf Blitzer.
In particular, Carpenter found herself shocked by Barr claiming that some foreign country would send in "thousands of fake ballots" to alter the outcome of the 2020 election -- even as he admitted he had no evidence at all for such a scheme.