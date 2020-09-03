Facebook will eliminate all political ads the week before the election — but there’s a catch

Facebook will block political ads in the last week before the election in an effort to fight misinformation.

The tech giant will prohibit new political ads on its Facebook and Instagram platforms starting Oct. 27 and strengthen measures against posts intended to dissuade Americans from voting, and the company will also block attempts by any candidates to claim false victories, reported the New York Times.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This election is not going to be business as usual,” said CEO Mark Zuckerberg. “We all have a responsibility to protect our democracy.”

Existing political ads, however, will not be affected by the last-minute ban, and political actors may still adjust which groups their ads will target and how much money they wish to spend.

Facebook has fought criticism that Russia used the service to promote Trump’s candidacy in 2016, and the new changes appear to be an acknowledgement that the platform can be used to mislead the electorate.

Facebook will also roll out a voting information hub at the top of its newsfeed to direct user to accurate and up-to-date information about voter registration through Election Day.