Fauci staffer unmasked as COVID-19 truther who writes for right-wing blog under a fake name

Published

1 min ago

on

Anthony Fauci, who leads research into infectious diseases at the National Institutes of Health, told a briefing the virus was beginning to take root in the southern hemisphere, where winter is on its way.

A government employee who works under Dr. Anthony Fauci has been spreading coronavirus misinformation as managing editor of a right-wing blog.

The Daily Beast revealed that William Crews, a public affairs specialist for the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has written under the pseudonym “streiff” for the conservative RedState website, where he spins COVID-19 conspiracy theories.

“I think we’re at the point where it is safe to say that the entire Wuhan virus scare was nothing more or less than a massive fraud perpetrated upon the American people by ‘experts’ who were determined to fundamentally change the way the country lives and is organized and governed,” wrote Crews in June. “If there were justice we’d send and [sic] few dozen of these fascists to the gallows and gibbet their tarred bodies in chains until they fall apart.”

Crews has accused his own colleagues of being part of a left-wing conspiracy against President Donald Trump and condemned his boss as an “attention-grubbing and media-whoring” “mask nazi.”

The Daily Beast confirmed Crews as the RedState managing editor through public records, social media posts and internal records from the National Institutes of Health, which oversees the NIAID, but was unable to determine whether any of the RedState posts were made while on the job for the government.

However, the vast majority of his RedState writing was published during normal business hours on weekdays.

Crews did not respond to questions sent by The Daily Beast to the streiff Twitter account, and neither did the NIAID press office or RedState’s parent company Townhall Media.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
