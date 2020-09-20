Feminists fear setbacks after loss of iconic Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Washington (AFP) – Ruth Bader Ginsburg racked up numerous wins in the fight for women’s rights long before she joined the US Supreme Court, but her death Friday puts at risk one of American feminists’ key victories: the right to have abortions.Ginsburg’s death at 87 left women’s rights advocates in deep mourning at the loss of a revered idol.Women’s groups lauded “RBG” as a giant of the law and a source of inspiration for millions.But feminists are quickly turning to the battle ahead to protect the gains achieved during Ginsburg’s decades of activism and her tenure on the US high court.”Tonigh…
COVID-19
Study indicates that Americans respond to COVID-19 differently based on their socioeconomic and demographic status
Social distancing and mask wearing is extremely common in the United States. But younger people, white people, men, and those with lower incomes are less likely than their counterparts to engage in measures that mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus known as severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), according to new research published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health.“In a situation like the current pandemic, where you have no vaccine and the virus is spreading quickly, the health behaviors of the public become your greatest as... (more…)
Latest Headlines
‘We’re in unprecedented waters,’ says California firefighter
Los Angeles (AFP) - This year's ferocious wildfires on the US West Coast are taking a heavy toll on exhausted firefighters who see no end in sight to the blazes, with the coronavirus pandemic adding another layer of risk.For Darrell Roberts, a 20-year veteran firefighter in California, the more than two dozen major wildfires raging across the state and the unprecedented scale of the blazes are a stark reminder of climate change and the new normal."When resources are stripped thin and literally every firefighter is out on the frontlines, and you have firefighters coming from all over the US and... (more…)
2020 Election
Trump associates worry his gloating about Ginsburg replacement will blow up in his face: report
According to interviews in Politico with former associates of Donald Trump, the president is reveling in the fact he may very well be able to make a third lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court before the November election but it is only a matter of time before he goes overboard and causes another controversy.
With the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the president is riding high because it has knocked reports of a poor economy and over 200,000 dead from the coronavirus pandemic off the front pages giving Trump a reprieve as the election nears.