‘Five-alarm fire’: MSNBC’s Morning Joe explains why Trump is rushing to smash democracy
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough sounded the alarm that President Donald Trump had no intention of giving up the White House.
The president has admitted that he wants to ram through a new Supreme Court justice to help decide the election in his favor, and the “Morning Joe” host was shocked — yet not surprised — that Trump refused to commit to a peaceful transfer of power.
“Some remarkable things that, actually, could be both shocking and not surprising at the same time considering that they come from Donald Trump,” Scarborough said.
“For the first time in the history of this republic, you have a president of the United States, who will not commit to a peaceful transfer of power,” he added. “At the same time he’s asking Republicans to lie to their constituents and go back on what they said four years ago and ram through a Supreme Court justice. Why? Because he needs that Supreme Court justice to vote for him on any election disputes that he stirs up. That is pretty much a five-alarm fire.”
The president has been actively undermining confidence in mail-in ballots, which even Republicans say are legitimate, and Scarborough said Trump’s attacks on the election reveal his lack of confidence in himself.
“The subtext of this, every morning we sit around and look at polls and talk about who’s going to win,” Scarborough said. “Donald Trump is telling us who’s going to win. He’s telling us he can’t beat Joe Biden. He’s telling us that he’s going to have to try to overturn the results of this democratic election, because he knows he’s going to lose.”
1. The first is North Carolina Republican senator Thom Tillis, notable for his “olympic gold” flip-flops. He voted to repeal the Affordable Care Act, then offered a loophole-filled replacement that excluded many with preexisting conditions. In 2014 Tillis took the position that climate change was “not a fact” and later urged Trump to withdraw from the Paris Climate Accord, before begrudgingly acknowledging the realities of climate change in 2018. And in 2019, although briefly opposing Trump’s emergency border wall declaration, he almost immediately caved to pressure.
