Florida drops COVID restrictions with 14,000 dead
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Friday scrapped Covid-19 restrictions on bars and restaurants the same day the US state saw 122 deaths topping 14,000 dead.
The executive order signed by DeSantis, a close Republican ally of President Donald Trump, “removes state-level restrictions on businesses, such as restaurants.”
Floridians and business owners need “certainty and the ability to provide for themselves and their families,” the order reads in part.
It says that restaurants may not be limited by any local government COVID-19 emergency order “to less than 50 percent of their indoor capacity.”
The order also ends the collection of all outstanding fines and penalties relating to Covid-19 restrictions.
“In the state of Florida everybody has a right to work, DeSantis told reporters in St. Petersburg, where he announced the measure.
Florida is one of the epicenters of the novel coronavirus pandemic in the United States. There have been nearly 700,000 cases of Covid-19 and more than 14,000 have died from the virus, according to the state Department of Health.
COVID-19
Breaking Banner
A real vaccine before the election? It would take a miracle
Despite President Donald Trump’s promises of a vaccine next month and pundits’ speculation about how an “October surprise” could upend the presidential campaign, any potential vaccine would have to clear a slew of scientific and bureaucratic hurdles in record time.
In short, it would take a miracle.
We talked to companies, regulators, scientific advisers and analysts and reviewed hundreds of pages of transcripts and study protocols to understand all the steps needed for a coronavirus vaccine to be scientifically validated and cleared for public use. As you’ll see, it’s a long shot in 38 days.
COVID-19
WHO warns 2 million virus deaths possible — while Australia urges vaccine-sharing
Coronavirus deaths could more than double to two million without collective action against the pandemic, the World Health Organization has warned, as Australia's prime minister urged any nation that develops a vaccine to share it with the world.
The number of cases worldwide has soared past 32 million, with deaths approaching one million, the global economy devastated, and major cultural and sports events disrupted.
But despite the pandemic showing no signs of slowing, Japan's new prime minister Yoshihide Suga struck a defiant note Friday, saying his country was determined to hold the postponed Tokyo Olympics in 2021.