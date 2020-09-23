Ford reaches ‘home run’ deal with big investment from Canadian government
Ford Motor Co. reached a tentative labor contract deal with its Canadian autoworkers Tuesday based in no small part on critical support from the Canadian government, announced Unifor National President Jerry Dias.Having pushed past a midnight deadline Monday, union members earlier had voted to strike the Dearborn automaker if necessary. They forged an agreement instead.In a dramatic pivot from fear of a plant shutdown to a massive investment of nearly $2 billion, Dias called the news a “home run” for Ford, its factory workers and Canada.“This is a major commitment from Ford Motor Co., huge,” D…
Anthony Hopkins explores horrors of dementia in ‘The Father’
Los Angeles (AFP) - Convincing movie legend Anthony Hopkins to star in your first-ever film is a tall order for any director.But Florian Zeller -- the acclaimed French writer, adapting his own play "The Father" for the big screen -- was so determined, he even changed his main character's name and birthdate to those of his dream leading man. "I really wrote the script for him. He was the desire and the dream," Zeller told AFP. "Until someone comes and says it's not possible, it means that potentially it is possible."Fortunately the gambit paid off, with the "Silence of the Lambs" actor signing... (more…)
Trump lashes China as UN warns against ‘Cold War’
United Nations (United States) (AFP) - US President Donald Trump cast blame on China over the coronavirus pandemic in an address on Tuesday before the United Nations, whose chief warned against a new "Cold War" between the two powers.At a General Assembly held almost entirely virtually due to Covid-19, Trump delivered a speech in election campaign mode, while Chinese President Xi Jinping instead unveiled ambitious new targets to fight climate change.As the US death toll from Covid-19 reached the grim milestone of 200,000, the highest in the world, Trump attacked Beijing and the United Nations ... (more…)
In UN speech, Phillippines’ Duterte accuses critics of ‘weaponizing’ human rights
In UN speech, Duterte accuses critics of ‘weaponizing’ human rightsMANILA, Philippines — In his maiden speech before the United Nations General Assembly, President Rodrigo Duterte defended his internationally-condemned campaign against illegal drugs and accused critics of weaponizing the issue of human rights.The chief executive said in a pre-recorded speech that the government will continue to protect the human rights of Filipinos, especially from the scourge of illegal drugs, criminality and terrorism.But the Duterte administration, elected on a campaign promise of a ruthless anti-narcotics ... (more…)