Former officer indicted in Breonna Taylor’s police killing — but two others not charged

A Kentucky grand jury indicted only one of the police officers involved in the killing of Breonna Taylor.
Former officer Brett Hankison was charged with three counts of wanton endangerment, while a grand jury declined to indict officers Jonathan Mattingly or Myles Cosgrove in the March 13 killing.
Louisville restricted downtown access and took other preventative measures ahead of an announcement expected from Attorney General Daniel Cameron in the killing of the 26-year-old emergency medical technician during a no-knock warrant at her apartment.
Three plainclothes officers entered her apartment, and police and witnesses dispute whether they announced themselves as the warrant reportedly required.
Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, said he believed the officers were intruders and they exchanged gunfire.
Officers fired 20 shots, striking Taylor eight times, and Mattingly was injured.
Taylor’s killing has touched off months of protests in Louisville and across the country as part of nationwide protests against police brutality in the wake of George Floyd’s killing in late May by Minneapolis police.
Hankison was fired June 23 by interim police chief Rob Schroeder, who said the former officer had violated two standard operating procedures — obedience to rules and regulations and use of deadly force.
Schroeder said Hankison showed indifference to the value of human life by firing 10 rounds into Taylor’s apartment and others nearby without verifying whether he faced an imminent threat.
