Quantcast
Connect with us

Four years ago, we warned progressives Trump could win — and now we’re warning you again

Published

2 hours ago

on

- Commentary
Since Donald Trump's inauguration, Melania (R) has not been seen at official events and is not living in the White House, raising questions on what kind of first lady the former model will be (AFP Photo/Nicholas Kamm )
Five days before the election that put Donald Trump in the White House, a 2016 article we wrote appeared under the headline “Dangerous Myths About Trump That Some Progressives Cling To.” The piece warned progressive activists about “three key myths”:

Myth #1: Trump can’t win.

Myth #2: If Trump becomes president, he’ll be blocked from implementing the policies he’s been advocating.

Myth #3: Trump couldn’t do much damage as president.

ADVERTISEMENT

We wrote that each of those myths was based on major misunderstandings of political realities: In fact, Trump actually could win. If he did, we shouldn’t “have an inflated view of our own power to block the policies of a President Trump.” And, we added, “Trump plans to appoint to the most powerful policy positions of the U.S. government individuals who are as whacked out as he is: Rudy Giuliani, Dr. Ben Carson, war fanatic John Bolton, to name just a few.”

We added: “A Trump presidency — made possible by his demagogic appeals to racism, misogyny, immigrant-bashing and Islamophobia — would empower the worst elements of U.S. society.”

Our point now is not to say we told you so. Our point now is to tell you that Trump really could win again — and progressives must do everything in our power to stop that from happening. That means, individually and collectively, going all out to Vote Trump Out. Crucially, in swing states, that means voting Joe Biden in.

We have no illusions about Biden, who has faithfully served neoliberal corporatism throughout his political career. At the same time, we have no illusions about the neofascist elements of the Trump presidency or the virulent extremism of much of his political base.

That’s why, in recent weeks, the two of us have helped launch a campaign to “#VoteTrumpOut (in Swing States) / Then Challenge Biden from Day One.”

ADVERTISEMENT

An encouraging reality is that the progressive movement is much stronger today — online, in the streets and on election ballots — than four years ago. We’re better organized, better funded, better networked and more astute about the need to challenge corporate Democrats.

Large numbers of progressives are ready, willing and able to battle a Biden-Harris administration on behalf of transformational reforms like a Green New Deal, major criminal justice reform to counter racism and establish true public safety, Medicare for All, affordable housing, free college, increased taxes on corporations and the rich, and big cuts in Pentagon spending.

Before that battle for progress can begin, the racist Trump regime must be defeated in battleground states (listed here) — and by significant margins, so the election can’t be stolen.

ADVERTISEMENT

While a Biden-Harris administration could be pressured toward reforms benefiting poor and working-class people, Trump is immune to progressive pressure and protest. And a second Trump term would stoke more white-supremacist vigilantism and an even more far-reaching assault on democratic rights and marginalized communities.

The #VoteTrumpOut campaign is aimed at a sizable bloc of voters in swing states that mainstream media pundits generally ignore: swing voters on the left. Some of these change-oriented voters are thinking about sitting out the presidential election or casting a third-party protest vote, even though they live in battleground states.

ADVERTISEMENT

We will be dialoguing with thousands of these voters in swing states every week, and regularly sending them thought-provoking videos from the likes of Medicare for All campaigner Ady Barkan and lifelong activist and scholar Noam Chomsky.

Chomsky has offered this comment: “I live in the swing state of Arizona, and I’d vote for a lamp post to get Trump out.”

It’s probably silly to debate how much better Biden is than a lamp post. We’d prefer to discuss a 30-foot flagpole at South Carolina’s state capitol that was famously scaled five years ago by African-American activist Bree Newsome Bass to remove the Confederate battle flag. Her act of civil disobedience in the wake of the Charleston church massacre gained international acclaim, and the state soon permanently removed the flag.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last week, she sent out urgent tweets: “Trump and Republicans have to be driven out of office. … If he’s not defeated electorally, it will solidify a fascist dictatorship & the far right will ramp up exponentially. … I cannot overstate how terrifying the prospect of a solidified Trump dictatorship should be to everyone.”

Trump really could win again. The more progressives wrap their minds around that reality now, the less likely they’ll have to live with it for another four years.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump’s latest conspiracy theory seems to echo Facebook ‘antifa panic’ — and Rudy Giuliani’s BLM paranoia

Published

3 mins ago

on

September 2, 2020

By

President Trump pushed a baseless and bizarre conspiracy theory on Monday that a plane "almost completely loaded with thugs" was sent to disrupt the Republican National Convention, a claim that appears almost identical to a rumor that traveled across Facebook three months ago.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Will Trump’s payroll tax deferral boost your paycheck? Maybe for a time, if your employer participates — but ‘it’s not free money.’

Published

11 mins ago

on

September 2, 2020

By

President Donald Trump’s payroll tax deferral took effect Tuesday, but some accountants are advising employers against implementing it.The deferral allows employees to delay until Dec. 31 paying the 6.2% tax that comes out of paychecks for Social Security.Here’s how it works for employees, and what employers might be considering.—Who is eligible?Employees can only participate in the deferral if their employers offer it.Workers who make less than $4,000 in a two-week period before taxes are deducted, or $104,000 annually will be eligible for the deferral. It will temporarily increase take-home ... (more…)

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Former and current Trump supporters clash on CNN: ‘Voting for him helped kill over 100,000 Americans’

Published

31 mins ago

on

September 2, 2020

By

Former supporters of President Donald Trump faced off against the president's current fans on a CNN panel on Wednesday.

During a panel discussion, CNN's Alisyn Camerota spoke to six women who said that they voted for Trump in 2016 -- but three of them are switching their vote to Democratic nominee Joe Biden in 2020.

Ann Kupitz said that she is swinging to Biden after first voting for Trump because he was not a "normal politician."

"The pandemic is when my eyes began to open," Kupitz explained. "And June 1, when he sent U.S. troops on peaceful protesters in Lafayette Square, that was my cross the line moment."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image