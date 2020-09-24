Quantcast
Connect with us

Fox News built an ‘alternative reality’ to allow Trump to steal the election — and get away with it: Political scientist

Published

2 hours ago

on

Fox & Friends hosts Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt and Brian Kilmeade (screen grab)

Fox News has laid the groundwork for President Donald Trump to steal the election — and get away with it, according to a political scientist.

Rachel Bitecofer, an election analyst and senior adviser to the Lincoln Project, told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that right-wing media had created an alternate reality that gave Trump’s allies permission to believe he was saving democracy by stealing the election.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Here’s the thing you guys need to understand and America needs to understand,” Bitecofer said. “I’ve been talking about this for a while, you can see this if you watch any of the congressional testimonies. In Republican world, it is they that are defending the institutional purity [and] Bill Barr is American hero, okay?”

“There’s an information ecosystem that is different than what everybody else in America is digesting, and in it, Trump is, what he’s doing — and this is how all dictators rise, right? — he’s on a freedom crusade, and none of this information is getting through. They never will listen to the [Bob] Woodward tapes, they never read the Mueller report. They listen to Bill O’Reilly and Sean Hannity’s version of these documents and they have constructed an alternative reality that started in the Jim Jordan part of the party but goes through the rank and file now, and that is a key feature.”

No matter what actions Trump might take to corrupt the election, Fox News viewers believe he is, in fact, taking a defensive action against supposed Democratic corruption, Bitecofer said.

“They’re not looking and thinking about it and navigating it through the mentality that we are doing,” she said. “They think what they’re doing is saving America. They think that [Barack] Obama and the Russia investigation was the power grab. They think they’re resetting American institutions into purity by what they’re doing.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Fox News analyst slams Trump for visit to Ginsburg’s casket: ‘Maybe it’s to get the boos’

Published

7 mins ago

on

September 24, 2020

By

Fox News analyst Chris Stirewalt was bewildered on Thursday after President Donald Trump showed up at the Supreme Court to pay his respects to former Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

As Trump appeared next to Ginsburg's casket, the crowd could be heard jeering the president.

"I don't know why he went," a confused Stirewalt said. "He didn't go to John Lewis' memoriam. He wasn't there for that stuff. And for good reason. Right? These people don't want him there. Ruth Bader Ginsburg's folks don't want him there. It's going to be an ugly scene."

"I guess, he's the president. He can go where ever he wants," the Fox News contributor added. "And he has security so that he can go do it. But you just wonder what the political calculation was here in going to a place where you know you will be received poorly, going to a place where you know the folks there don't want you to be."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

BUSTED: ‘Real people’ in pro-Trump Facebook testimonials are actually Republican operatives

Published

7 mins ago

on

September 24, 2020

By

On Thursday, Gizmodo revealed that many of the Trump supporters identified as "real people whose lives have been positively impacted by President Trump’s policies" in the president's Facebook ads are actually Republican candidates and operatives.

"Take this ad that is currently running on Facebook," reported Matt Novak. "It shows Kim Sherk, who’s not identified by name in the ad, and yet is the president of the Georgia Federation of Republican Women. A Georgia newspaper, the Marietta Daily Journal recognized Sherk, which might be why these ads are running in states like California, Illinois, and Mississippi, according to the Facebook ad library, rather than her home state of Georgia ... the ad never identifies Sherk as a political operative, let alone one who’s visited the White House, as we can see from a photo posted to the Cobb County Republican Party website."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

President spins baseless conspiracy theory about Trump ballots found in a trash can

Published

17 mins ago

on

September 24, 2020

By

President Donald Trump baselessly claimed six ballots cast for him had been found in a trash can, as part of his ongoing efforts to undermine confidence in the election.

The president appeared on Fox Radio with host Brian Kilmeade, who tried to help him clean up his refusal to accept the peaceful transfer of power if he lost November's election.

"You created some news, as usually do," Kilmeade said. "One thing you said, when asked about if you lose the election, will you accept the result. You said, 'Well, we're going have to see what happens, you know, I've been complaining very strongly about the ballots, the ballots are disaster.' Many think you are saying if you do lose, you'll never, ever leave. That's now what you're saying."

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE