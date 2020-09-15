Fox News host shuts down GOP chairwoman’s Biden ‘basement’ smear: ‘He’s out on the campaign trail’
Republican National Committee Chair Ronna Romney McDaniel on Tuesday attempted to falsely smear Democratic nominee Joe Biden for hiding “in his basement” — but she was corrected by Fox News host Sandra Smith.
During an interview on Fox News, Smith grilled McDaniel over a Trump campaign decision to scale back ad spending in key swing states like Michigan and Pennsylvania.
“Why scale back TV ad spending 49 days out from election day?” Smith asked.
For her part, McDaniel argued that Biden’s advertisements are not working in some states.
“In every state that he’s blanketing the airwaves, we’ve seen the president’s numbers improve,” she insisted.
Smith, however, pointed to a Trump campaign “cash crunch” as the culprit.
“We’re knocking on a million doors a week, Joe Biden is knocking on zero,” McDaniel said. “On top of the fact that we have a president that’s out campaigning and Joe Biden continues to bunker down in the basement.”
“He’s out on the campaign trail now,” Smith said, correcting the chairwoman. “I guess you could make the case that it took him a while but he is back out there.”
Watch the video below from Fox News.
‘A matter of life and death’: America’s top science magazine gives Biden its first-ever presidential endorsement
America's top science magazine has broken 175 years of tradition and has made its first-ever endorsement for president of the United States.
In an editorial published on Tuesday, Scientific American endorsed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden over President Donald Trump by arguing that the current president's attacks on science make this election "a matter of life and death."
"The evidence and the science show that Donald Trump has badly damaged the U.S. and its people -- because he rejects evidence and science," the magazine's editors write. "The most devastating example is his dishonest and inept response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which cost more than 190,000 Americans their lives by the middle of September."
Fox News host jilts Trump live after he announces weekly time slot: ‘Fox has not committed to that’
President Donald Trump was corrected by Fox & Friends host Steve Doocy on Tuesday after he announced that he would have a weekly time slot on the program.
Doocy's remarks came at the end of a 47-minute telephone interview with Trump.
"We're going to do it every week," Trump said. "Every Monday, I think they said. And if we can't do it on a Monday, we'll do it on a Tuesday like we did today."
"Sounds good," co-host Brian Kilmeade agreed.
But Doocy shot down Trump's news.
"You may want to do it every week but Fox has not committed to that," Doocy said. "We're going to take it on a case-by-case basis and Joe Biden, as well, is always welcome to join us for 47 minutes like we just did with the president."