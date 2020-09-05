Fox News personality mocked for insisting the Trump ‘losers’ report was an ‘anti-Trump hoax’ after his network confirmed it
Fox News personality Peter Hegseth was buried in derision on Saturday morning for asserting on Twitter that The Atlantic report that revealed Donald Trump called captured and killed U.S. troops “losers and suckers” was a “Leftist hit-job” adding it was like “all the other anti-Trump hoaxes, always fabricated.”
His comments came more than 12 hours after his own network confirmed the story.
Twitter users were quick to point him in that direction as you can see below:
This Atlantic “story” is nothing but a textbook Leftist hit-job. Always anonymous. Always coordinated. And, as we’ve seen with all the other anti-Trump hoaxes, always fabricated.
The Left knows how @realDonaldTrump defends & revers our vets/military—so they attack his strength. https://t.co/OgVbnxq8gz
— Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) September 5, 2020
The problem with your attempt to defend the indefensible is this fits a pattern. It also has not been denied by Kelly, and it was confirmed by other news outlets like Fox.
— Forrest McPherson (@ForrestMcPhers3) September 5, 2020
“He’s not a war hero… I like people who weren’t captured.”
Do you remember the disdain in his voice when he said that? Because I sure do.
— Verity Pace 🌐 (@VerityPace) September 5, 2020
It came from the right. It was verified by Fox.
— BellaDora45 (@Belladora45) September 5, 2020
The Atlantic story is NOT from anonymous sources.
It’s been confirmed by 5 news organizations including Fox News who each talked directly to their own sources, WHOSE NAMES THEY KNOW.
He said it.
— TheMaineDeLorean (@the_lorean) September 5, 2020
— A. Emannep (@AEmannep) September 5, 2020
Ok then why are FOX reporters saying it’s true? You would think All of FOX’s reporters would be on the same page????
— Ben B (@bb7414) September 5, 2020
By the way this isn't anonymous pic.twitter.com/NwEwWb6JaP
— InvisibleⓋ (@JustWhatcause) September 5, 2020
hmmm. you know fox news confirmed most of the allegations. of course you do…,-)
— Kevin Hughes (@KevinHu45794975) September 5, 2020
Verified by frickin' FOX!
Let me repeat that for the hard of hearing: VERIFIED BY FOX!
— Lemeritus (@LemeritusPrime) September 5, 2020
If it was a lie John Kelly would have came forward and said that. Also the story has been independently verified by FOX and AP. You’re just offering a political opinion not facts.
— Carlton Hall (@CarltonWHallESQ) September 5, 2020
