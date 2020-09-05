Quantcast
Fox News personality mocked for insisting the Trump ‘losers’ report was an ‘anti-Trump hoax’ after his network confirmed it

Published

1 hour ago

on

Pete Hegseth (Fox News)

Fox News personality Peter Hegseth was buried in derision on Saturday morning for asserting on Twitter that The Atlantic report that revealed Donald Trump called captured and killed U.S. troops “losers and suckers” was a “Leftist hit-job” adding it was like “all the other anti-Trump hoaxes, always fabricated.”

His comments came more than 12 hours after his own network confirmed the story.

Twitter users were quick to point him in that direction as you can see below:

