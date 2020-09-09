Fox News reporter: ‘Must have been panic’ in the White House as they were hit with Bob Woodward bombshell

Fox News correspondent John Roberts on Wednesday noted that details from Bob Woodward’s new book on President Donald Trump were released shortly before White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany was set to hold a briefing.

“There must have been panic in @PressSec office when the WPost story on the Woodward book hit right before she was scheduled to go out and brief,” Roberts wrote on Twitter.

In the book, Woodward describes a conversation with Trump on March 19th in which the president admits he was trying to downplay the threat of the novel coronavirus to prevent panic. Woodward released an audio recording of the conversation.

After receiving some pushback from followers who accused him of baseless speculation, Roberts defended his analysis. “That’s not an opinion. That’s an analysis based on a long and rich history of watching White House comms shops reacting to the crisis-of-the-moment,” he wrote on Twitter.

McEnany, for her part, held her press briefing about one hour late. During the briefing, she insisted that “the president has never lied to the American public on COVID.”