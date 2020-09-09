Quantcast
Connect with us

Fox News reporter: ‘Must have been panic’ in the White House as they were hit with Bob Woodward bombshell

Published

2 hours ago

on

President Donald Trump speaking during an interview. (Screenshot)

Fox News correspondent John Roberts on Wednesday noted that details from Bob Woodward’s new book on President Donald Trump were released shortly before White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany was set to hold a briefing.

“There must have been panic in @PressSec office when the WPost story on the Woodward book hit right before she was scheduled to go out and brief,” Roberts wrote on Twitter.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the book, Woodward describes a conversation with Trump on March 19th in which the president admits he was trying to downplay the threat of the novel coronavirus to prevent panic. Woodward released an audio recording of the conversation.

After receiving some pushback from followers who accused him of baseless speculation, Roberts defended his analysis. “That’s not an opinion. That’s an analysis based on a long and rich history of watching White House comms shops reacting to the crisis-of-the-moment,” he wrote on Twitter.

McEnany, for her part, held her press briefing about one hour late. During the briefing, she insisted that “the president has never lied to the American public on COVID.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Tom Cotton admits he’d bring down landmark Supreme Court case just after Trump said he’d nominate him as a Justice

Published

3 mins ago

on

September 9, 2020

By

President Donald Trump used his Wednesday press briefing to announce new justices that he wants to nominate to the U.S. Supreme Court if he is elected to a second term in office.

Among those people was Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX). But just moments after Trump said Cotton's name, he indicated that he was ready, willing, and able to completely remove the landmark Supreme Court decision Roe v. Wade.

It's a case that has served as a dealbreaker for some Republican women who still believe in small government and keeping the government out of a woman's medical decisions. Such was the case with Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME), who said she was pro-choice and refused to approve of a justice who would undermine Roe. She then voted to approve Justice Brett Kavanaugh, however, who has proved to vote against everything he promised her.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Donald Trump accuses Bob Woodward of ‘political hit job’

Published

10 mins ago

on

September 9, 2020

By

Former Watergate reporter Carl Bernstein warned that his former colleague, Bob Woodward's new book is more damaging than anything that ever happened in their thousands of words written about President Richard Nixon's scandals. But in his Wednesday press conference, President Donald Trump accused Woodward of a "political hitjob."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Apocalyptic ‘hellscape’ of San Francisco as the Bay Area glows with fire

Published

27 mins ago

on

September 9, 2020

By

The California fires have finally reached close enough to San Francisco that the city is now blanketed in a deep orange "hellscape" according to one person who took photos and videos.

Like an apocalyptic scene out of "Blade Runner," but ash is falling down like snow across the state and into Nevada.

The acreage burned is setting records, marking the second, third and fourth-largest fires burned in California state history. The fires in California and Oregon are so large that the smoke and flames can be seen from space.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image