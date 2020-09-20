‘Fraud’ Lindsey Graham blasted after claim Dems are the hypocrites on the courts — not him: ‘Everything you say is a lie’

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) was blasted after claiming that Democrats were the real hypocrites for “starting” the battle for the courts buy eliminating the filibuster on judges after Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) held up dozens of judicial appointments. It was the worst ever seen in 60 years.

“Being lectured by Democrats about how to handle judicial nominations is like an arsonist advising the Fire Department,” Graham tweeted Sunday. “Democrats chose to set in motion rules changes to stack the court at the Circuit level and they chose to try to destroy Brett Kavanaugh’s life to keep the Supreme Court seat open. You reap what you sow.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Graham is mischaracterizing the situation and rewriting history to try and give himself a pass. At the same time, Brett Kavanaugh, an accused rapist, was the judge that Trump nominated well into his presidency. Niel Gorsuch was the illegitimate nomination by Trump when Republicans refused to hold a hearing on former President Barack Obama’s nominee.

Read the attacks on Graham below:

I’m not a Democrat, and I’m not lecturing you. I’m just pointing out what a coward & a liar you are. And I’m reminding you that if John McCain we’re alive right now, he’d be disgusted with you. You’ve become a fucking joke. https://t.co/tpJ7otlJbo — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) September 20, 2020

Reading tweets from you is like reading tweets from a fucking asshole. https://t.co/2696FEdTtZ — (((Josh Malina))) (@JoshMalina) September 20, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

I used to be disgusted but now I’m just…no, I’m still disgusted. — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) September 20, 2020

Everything you say is a god damn lie. pic.twitter.com/fTNRRhAvbw — 🏝Kim Sherrell (@kim) September 20, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2016 #LeningradLindsey Graham told CNN that Russians had hacked his campaign e-mail account. In the same year, his campaign manager was Christian Ferry, who had ties to Oleg Deripaska. — Sunny Armer (@wowwgran) September 20, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Maybe you need to review the video. You’re in this one twice saying that in an election year, the incoming potus should nominate a SCOTUS Judge. Your either senile or a friggin hypocrite. Which do you prefer? https://t.co/EbNwsXHUhs — Justice Seeker ☮️ (@tizzywoman) September 20, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

You shameless little fraud. — Dennis Perkins (@DennisPerkins5) September 20, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

He's getting voted out. His state is as sick of the Karen routine as we are. — Thomas Thompson (@iwantarealr2d2) September 20, 2020

Couldn’t have said it better myself. — William Wassersug (@scifisportsguy) September 20, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Agreed, because the fire department serve the community and care about preserving human life. This senator only cares about himself. — WeDeserveBetter (@Grattanburger) September 20, 2020

Not merely ashamed, not rolling but spinning in his grave. — R.T.Surbaugh (@r_surbaugh) September 20, 2020

Lecture him with his own words https://t.co/o5h3DB12oC — Slap Dash Two (@SlapTwo) September 20, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

You lost him at honour. — Emma Zacharin (@EZacharin) September 20, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Which, to be fair, is like an arsonist advising a fire department. — Frank Stuart (@fstuart2) September 20, 2020

How do you feel about being lectured by yourself?

There will be no more lectures.

You've bought your ticket, so I really hope you enjoy the ride, because it is going to be quite a bumpy one for the next 40+ days, sweetheart. — Schrödinger's Litter Box (@Brewjew308) September 20, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

I hate it when the democrats point out what a hypocrite I am. 😔 — wash those hands (@robatmo) September 20, 2020

I hate it when the democrats point out what a hypocrite I am. 😔 — wash those hands (@robatmo) September 20, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

And have his $200,000 debt mysteriosly paid off. — Patricia (@Principalaz) September 20, 2020

I live in SC and I voted for @LindseyGrahamSC 6 years ago, because I thought he was a man of integrity. Never again. I’ll be voting for @harrisonjaime. Lindsey thinks there aren’t swing voters in our red state. He fucked around, and now he’s about to find out. — The Rebel Flag is Treason 🇺🇸 (@pattiennis) September 20, 2020

Kavanaugh’s life was destroyed? He has a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court of the United States. Having a hysterectomy without your permission? Being killed by a racist police officer? That’s having a life destroyed, Lindsey. — FreshHotCoffee (@FreshHotCoffee2) September 20, 2020

Damn right you do. That's why you will be defeated in November. — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) September 20, 2020