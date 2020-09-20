Quantcast
‘Fraud’ Lindsey Graham blasted after claim Dems are the hypocrites on the courts — not him: ‘Everything you say is a lie’

6 mins ago

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) was blasted after claiming that Democrats were the real hypocrites for “starting” the battle for the courts buy eliminating the filibuster on judges after Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) held up dozens of judicial appointments. It was the worst ever seen in 60 years.

“Being lectured by Democrats about how to handle judicial nominations is like an arsonist advising the Fire Department,” Graham tweeted Sunday. “Democrats chose to set in motion rules changes to stack the court at the Circuit level and they chose to try to destroy Brett Kavanaugh’s life to keep the Supreme Court seat open. You reap what you sow.”

Graham is mischaracterizing the situation and rewriting history to try and give himself a pass. At the same time, Brett Kavanaugh, an accused rapist, was the judge that Trump nominated well into his presidency. Niel Gorsuch was the illegitimate nomination by Trump when Republicans refused to hold a hearing on former President Barack Obama’s nominee.

Read the attacks on Graham below:

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
