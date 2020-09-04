Frenchman to livestream death in right-to-die case
A Frenchman who is suffering from an incurable condition said Friday he plans to livestream his death on social media as he refuses to take food, drink or medicine after President Emmanuel Macron turned down his request for euthanasia.
Alain Cocq, who suffers from a rare condition where the walls of the arteries stick together, said he believed he had less than a week to live and would livestream his death on Facebook from Saturday morning.
He had written to Macron asking to be given a substance that would allow him to die in peace but the president wrote back to him explaining this was not allowed under French law.
“Because I am not above the law, I am not able to comply with your request,” Macron said in a letter to Cocq, which the patient published on his Facebook page.
“I cannot ask anyone to go beyond our current legal framework… Your wish is to request active assistance in dying which is not currently permitted in our country,” said Macron.
– ‘With profound respect’ –
In order to show France the “agony” caused by the law in its current state, Cocq told AFP he would broadcast the end of his life on his Facebook page which he believed would come in “four to five days”.
He said he hoped his struggle would be remembered and “go down in the long term” as a step forwards in changing the law. He would halt all feeding, drinking and treatment from Friday night.
Macron said in his latter that “with emotion, I respect your action.” And the president added a handwritten postscript, saying: “With all my personal support and profound respect.”
An Elysee official told AFP that Macron wanted to hail Cocq’s commitment to the rights of the handicapped.
Right-to-die cases have long been an emotive issue in France.
Most polarising was the case of Vincent Lambert who was left in a vegetative state after a traffic accident in 2008 and died in July last year after doctors removed life support following a long legal battle.
The case divided the country as well as Lambert’s own family, with his parents using every legal avenue to keep him alive but his wife and nephew insisting he must be allowed to die.
A French court in January acquitted the doctor who switched off the life support systems in a verdict that was a formality after prosectors said he “perfectly respected his legal obligations.”
© 2020 AFP
Asian stocks plunge with Wall St as tech surge halted
Asian markets fell deep into negative territory Friday following painfully deep losses on Wall Street, where the tech sector finally succumbed to profit-taking after months of mind-boggling gains.
All three main indexes in New York suffered hefty selling but the tech-heavy Nasdaq led the way with global titans such as Apple, Microsoft, Amazon and Facebook among the worst hit.
And the red ink flooded into Asia Friday, with tech firms again the whipping boys.
Hong Kong, Shanghai, Seoul, Taipei, Singapore, Jakarta and Wellington all sank more than one percent, while Sydney dropped more than two percent and Tokyo one percent.
Disney’s all-Asian ‘Mulan’ makes historic small-screen debut
Disney's live-action "Mulan" featuring an all-Asian cast finally premieres Friday, launching on streaming service Disney+ in a bold small-screen gamble that analysts say could change Hollywood forever.
The lavish $200 million film about a legendary female Chinese warrior was due to hit movie theaters in March, but became an early victim of the coronavirus pandemic, with multiple release date delays.
Last month, still uncertain over when or if movie-going families would feel safe to return, Disney rocked the industry -- and its own cast -- by announcing "Mulan" would skip theaters and premiere in living rooms instead.
Breaking Banner
Rick Wilson mocks Trump’s ‘sweaty and terrified’ denial of smearing dead troops as ‘losers’
Conservative Rick Wilson on Friday roasted President Donald Trump's defensive denial that he called dead American soldiers "suckers" and "losers."
In response to a bombshell story in The Atlantic about the president disparaging military service members, the president wrote on Twitter that "I never called our great fallen soldiers anything other than HEROES," and also denied that he ever called the late Sen. John McCain a "loser."