Giuliani henchman charged with conspiring to defraud investors with fake insurance company ‘Fraud Guarantee’

The Southern District of New York officially announced charges against former President Donald Trump superfan and Rudy Giuliani pals Lev Parnas.
In an indictment, the two men joined David Correia saying that they conspired to “commit wire fraud in connection with their efforts to raise funds ostensibly for their business, ‘Fraud Guarantee.’”
Last year, the Justice Department announced a four-count indictment with both Parnas, Andrey Kukushkin, Correia and Igor Fruman saying that the men “conspired to violate the ban on political donations and contributions by foreign nationals. In addition, Parnas and Fruman were charged with conspiring to make contributions in connection with federal elections in the names of others, and with making false statements to and falsifying records to obstruct the administration of a matter within the jurisdiction of the Federal Election Commission.”
Ironically, the company “Fraud Guarantee” was supposed to help protect investors from fraud.
