Giuliani henchman charged with conspiring to defraud investors with fake insurance company ‘Fraud Guarantee’

Published

1 min ago

on

Igor Fruman, Rudy Giuliani and Lev Parnas (Twitter)

The Southern District of New York officially announced charges against former President Donald Trump superfan and Rudy Giuliani pals Lev Parnas.

In an indictment, the two men joined David Correia saying that they conspired to “commit wire fraud in connection with their efforts to raise funds ostensibly for their business, ‘Fraud Guarantee.’”

Last year, the Justice Department announced a four-count indictment with both Parnas, Andrey Kukushkin, Correia and Igor Fruman saying that the men “conspired to violate the ban on political donations and contributions by foreign nationals. In addition, Parnas and Fruman were charged with conspiring to make contributions in connection with federal elections in the names of others, and with making false statements to and falsifying records to obstruct the administration of a matter within the jurisdiction of the Federal Election Commission.”

Ironically, the company “Fraud Guarantee” was supposed to help protect investors from fraud.

Read the full release.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
St Louis poll workers told they don’t need masks — but must ‘act surprised’ if voters notice

Published

3 mins ago

on

September 17, 2020

By

On Thursday, The Daily Beast reported that election officials in St. Louis, Missouri have told poll workers they don't need to wear masks — but that if voters question them on why they aren't wearing them, they should pretend they just forgot to put them on.

“You may act surprised that you don’t have a face mask on properly and then apologize as you put the mask on,” said the email to election workers. “Wear your mask correctly until the voter leaves the polling place. Please do this every time a voter says something to you.”

NC Republican who rants against voter fraud welcomes ‘vote-buying’ criminal to sponsor his events

Published

24 mins ago

on

September 17, 2020

By

North Carolina Lieutenant Governor Dan Forest is desperately trying to recapture the top spot in the state government, and it has become clear he'll welcome money from anyone.

The American Ledger reported Thursday that Forest has been sounding the alarm on "voter fraud" for years, but this election he's welcoming people with actual experience.

Ex-Pence aide praised for putting ‘country over party’ and backing Biden: ‘Badass patriot’

Published

27 mins ago

on

September 17, 2020

By

The latest former top Trump administration official to publicly endorse Joe Biden was praised online on Thursday.

"President Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic showed a 'flat out disregard for human life' because his 'main concern was the economy and his reelection,' according to a senior adviser on the White House coronavirus task force who left the White House in August," The Washington Post reported Thursday. "Olivia Troye, who worked as homeland security, counterterrorism and coronavirus adviser to Vice President Pence for two years, said that the administration’s response cost lives and that she will vote for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden this fall because of her experience in the Trump White House."

