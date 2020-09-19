GOP governor breaks ranks and urges Senate Republicans to hold off on Ginsburg replacement

On Saturday morning, Gov. Charlie Baker (R-MA) issued a statement on Twitter urging Senate Republicans to hold off on filling Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat until after the November election.

Baker, considered one of the most moderate Republican governors, did not clarify whether he supports waiting until after the new Congress is seated and presidential inauguration takes place, or just after the election itself. However, he made clear he doesn’t want the confirmation to be tainted with “partisan political infighting.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The passing of Justice Ginsburg is not only a loss for the court but for the entire nation, and I urge President Trump and the U.S. Senate to allow the American people to cast their ballots for President before a new justice is nominated or confirmed. — Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) September 19, 2020

The Supreme Court is too important to rush and must be removed from partisan political infighting. — Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) September 19, 2020

Immediately after Ginsburg’s reported death from cancer complications, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) announced he intended to fill the seat immediately, and President Donald Trump concurred on Saturday morning. Multiple Senate Republicans have suggested prior to the vacancy that they would not confirm a justice in the 2020 election year, but have yet to clarify if they still hold this view.