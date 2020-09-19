‘Without delay!’: Trump urges GOP to use their ‘position of power’ to replace Ginsburg

Donald Trump kicked off Saturday morning by urging Republican lawmakers to use their “position of power” to replace the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court “without delay!”

Following a night where the president issued an official statement expressing his condolences to the family of the late Supreme Court justice, the president went on offense early Saturday, writing, “@GOP We were put in this position of power and importance to make decisions for the people who so proudly elected us, the most important of which has long been considered to be the selection of United States Supreme Court Justices. We have this obligation, without delay!”

You can see the tweet below: