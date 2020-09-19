‘Without delay!’: Trump urges GOP to use their ‘position of power’ to replace Ginsburg
Donald Trump kicked off Saturday morning by urging Republican lawmakers to use their “position of power” to replace the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court “without delay!”
Following a night where the president issued an official statement expressing his condolences to the family of the late Supreme Court justice, the president went on offense early Saturday, writing, “@GOP We were put in this position of power and importance to make decisions for the people who so proudly elected us, the most important of which has long been considered to be the selection of United States Supreme Court Justices. We have this obligation, without delay!”
You can see the tweet below:
.@GOP We were put in this position of power and importance to make decisions for the people who so proudly elected us, the most important of which has long been considered to be the selection of United States Supreme Court Justices. We have this obligation, without delay!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 19, 2020
2020 Election
‘You are garbage’: GOPer Doug Collins hammered for ugly tweet attacking Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) was roundly trashed on Twitter on Saturday morning for not even making an effort to offer his condolences to the family of the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg after she passed away on Friday night from pancreatic cancer, with the Georgia Republican instead attacking the late justice for her position on a woman's right to choose.
According to the GOP conservative, Ginsburg is responsible for the "murder" of "30 million innocent babies."
"RIP to the more than 30 million innocent babies that have been murdered during the decades that Ruth Bader Ginsburg defended pro-abortion laws," Collins Tweeted just hours after Ginsburg's death was announced. "With @realDonaldTrump nominating a replacement that values human life, generations of unborn children have a chance to live."
2020 Election
WATCH: Trump supporter yells ‘Ginsburg is dead’ as president boasts about choosing Supreme Court justices
As Donald Trump boasted at rally about putting his own Supreme Court justices on the country's highest court Friday night, one of his supporters yelled "Ginsburg is dead" to the president who was not aware of the passing of Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
“That’s why the Supreme Court is so important, the next president will get one, two, three, or four justices,” Trump stated. "I had two. Many presidents have had none. They’ve had none. Because they’re there for a long time.”
At that point, a woman on the crowd yelled about Ginsburg with others joining later.
Watch below:
2020 Election
Reza Aslan declares war on Republicans if they ‘even TRY to replace” Ruth Bader Ginsburg
In a blunt tweet drawing the battle lines over the plan by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) to force through a vote to replace the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court, former CNN contributor and religion expert Reza Aslan predicted all-out war on the Republican Party.
According to Aslan, even an attempt to replace the Supreme Court justice known as "RBG" would be greeted with fierce resistance.
"If they even TRY to replace RBG we burn the entire fucking thing down," he tweeted late Friday night after McConnell announced plans to replace her as soon as possible.