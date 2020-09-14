GOP insider explains why Trump’s inner circle is finally turning on him

In a column for the Bulwark, the former speechwriter for Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) noted the flood of former aides and boosters of Donald Trump now coming out of the woodwork to oppose the president and said what they have in common is their disgust with how he does business and his demands for loyalty with offering any in return.

Providing a comprehensive list of former Trump administration officials who have quit or been fired by the president — ranging from former Defense Secretary James Mattis to Anthony Scaramucci who spent a brief 11 days heading up the White House communications shop — Amanda Carpenter suggested their comments after leaving paint a portrait of Donald Trump that should leave Americans concerned.

ADVERTISEMENT

To make her point, she used the words of Steven G. Calabresi, cofounder of the Federalist Society who supported Trump through impeachment, but not only turned on the president but also called for his immediate removal from office.

As Calabresi wrote at the time, “I have voted Republican in every presidential election since 1980, including voting for Donald Trump in 2016. I wrote op-eds and a law review article protesting what I believe was an unconstitutional investigation by Robert Mueller,” before adding, “But I am frankly appalled by the president’s recent tweet seeking to postpone the November election. Until recently, I had taken as political hyperbole the Democrats’ assertion that President Trump is a fascist. But this latest tweet is fascistic and is itself grounds for the president’s immediate impeachment again by the House of Representatives and his removal from office by the Senate.”

Pointing out that “Miles Taylor, former chief of staff to Department of Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly, found themselves similarly making great exertions to block other dangerous Trump plans,” Carpenter explained that closeness to Trump inevitably leads to exposure to how “dangerous” he is, according to former Trump’s former assistant secretary for counterterrorism and threat prevention at the Department of Homeland Security, Elizabeth Neumann.

“It is part of my own process of coming to grips with the fact that I could not vote for him and not just decide to do a write-in candidate but to vote for Joe Biden is realizing how dangerous his rhetoric is and his unwillingness to change. It is so clear to me that his values, what he cares about is himself, he cares about his political power, he cares about winning, and at the sacrifice of people dying. I just cannot,” she explained in an interview with the Bulwark.

As the GOP insider explained, there are two common themes that come out of these breakups: a Trump supporter or aide suggests there is a dark side to Trump they can no longer abide, and Trump in turn, paints them as disloyal or as a disgruntled employee.

ADVERTISEMENT

But the similarity of their complaints about the president shouldn’t be dismissed she wrote.

“We should pay attention because it matters far more than Trump’s personal relationships with these people,” she wrote. “The people most willing to assist Trump tell us he is a person with disastrous foreign policy ideas. They say he shows disrespect for the Constitution and displays a lack of empathy or concern for the humanity of others. He threatens our democratic process. He expects his allies to accept blame for his misdeeds.”

Pointing out the consistency on their stories she added, “That’s just who Trump is. He tries to corrupt those around him. This is why—in addition to the desire to sell books—so many people have been coming out in recent weeks to explain their disenchantment with Trump. They know that if he gets a second term, he will keep corrupting America, too.”

ADVERTISEMENT

You can read more here.