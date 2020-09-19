GOP lawmakers ‘look stupid’ backing off election year Supreme Court voting pledges: conservative

On CNN Saturday, conservative Daily Beast editor Matt Lewis argued that an open Supreme Court seat could be a net positive for Republicans in the election — but acknowledged that it would make them “look stupid” to reverse their position on confirming a justice in an election year.

“How risky is this for these Republican senators to be so hypocritical?” asked anchor Fredricka Whitfield.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I don’t think it’s very risky,” said Lewis. “They’ve been very hypocritical for a long time now on a lot of things, and this will not be a new development. I think they will be hypocrites on this, and I think they will vote for a nominee and I don’t think it’s going to matter for most of them. Ted Cruz in Texas, you know, Marco Rubio, most of these folks aren’t up. Lindsey Graham is up for re-election, I don’t think this is going to hurt him in South Carolina. So basically I think they skate on this. They look stupid, I don’t think it actually hurts them.”

Watch below: